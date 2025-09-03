Maple Leafs Begin Contract Negotiations With Anthony Stolarz

One after another is how the Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be negotiating new extensions with their goaltenders.

Hours after signing Dennis Hildeby to a three-year, $2.53 million deal on Tuesday, the Maple Leafs reportedly began contract discussions with Anthony Stolarz’s camp, according to The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta.

“In Toronto, after going the summer without negotiating, sources tell me the Maple Leafs have now started contract extension discussions with goaltender Anthony Stolarz.”

After signing a two-year, $5 million contract with Toronto following a Stanley Cup Championship with the Florida Panthers last summer, there were question marks about how he’d fare with a larger workload.

The 31-year-old, however, had the best season of his career in his first go-around with Toronto and is looking to do the same in his second year with the club.

Stolarz played 34 games—the most he’s ever played in a season—and recorded a 21-8-3 record, plus a .926 save percentage in that span (the most among NHL goaltenders who played 30+ games).

Despite suffering a knee injury mid-season, which forced him to have surgery and miss nearly two months, Stolarz played well in his return and earned himself the number-one goaltender job entering the playoffs, ahead of Joseph Woll.

“Anthony has come in and has been terrific,” Treliving told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun before the NHL’s preseason GMs and head coaches meeting in Detroit, Michigan. “Really, him and (Joseph Woll), you look at any metric you want, I think they were as good a goaltending tandem as there was in the league, and really were a backbone for us.

“We’ve certainly explored some things with Anthony and his representative, and we’d love to find a way to get something done. If there’s something that both sides are comfortable with, we’ll look at it. And we’ve been in those discussions for some time right now. We’ll see what the coming days bring.’’

Stolarz had a .901 save percentage after eliminating the Ottawa Senators in six games during the first round of the playoffs. However, his health took a turn for the worse in Game 1 of the second round against the Panthers, after taking a forearm to the head from former teammate Sam Bennett.

The netminder remained in the game for a few moments after taking the bump, but left a short while later after throwing up on the bench. Woll came in and strung together three wins and an .886 save percentage before Toronto went out in Game 7 to Florida.

Stolarz revealed after the season was over that he went to the hospital and was diagnosed with a concussion following Bennett’s hit.

“I missed that little part in the middle of the season, but I was extremely happy with the way I was able to bounce back, come back, and find my game. I owe a lot to [Maple Leafs goaltending coach Curtis Sanford] and Woller,” Stolarz said during his end-of-season media availability in May.

“Curtis was working hard with us ever since training camp and really put in the extra effort for me to get back during that injury, and just kind of the techniques and just the way he prepared us really helped me. I think myself and Woller, just being able to push each other all year, I mean, we had a great relationship, and I got along with him extremely well. Looking forward to the opportunity to come back with him next year.”

It’s expected that the Maple Leafs will follow the same plan in net from last season: Rely on both Stolarz and Woll until the playoffs, where they’ll then go with the goaltender who had the better season.

That is, unless one of the two netminders puts together a strong string of games during the early portion of the season. Even then, Toronto would likely give Woll and Stolarz equal opportunity so that they can limit any potential injuries.

But it’s a positive that both the Maple Leafs and Stolarz’s side are already reportedly beginning contract negotiations. We’ll see where it goes as we enter training camp and beyond.

Latest stories:

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving And Darren Ferris Discuss Free Agent — Could It Be Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk?

Maple Leafs Sign Dennis Hildeby To 3-Year Deal—Is He Their Third Goalie This Season?

Mitch Marner’s Agent Preferred Former Maple Leaf To Go Through ‘Dog And Pony Show’ Of Free Agency Instead Of Sign-and-Trade