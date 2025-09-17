Maple Leafs Set To Announce Hiring Of Mark Giordano 'On The Marlies Side'

Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano is set to join the organization this season, GM Brad Treliving says.

The 41-year-old was first spotted around the club again during the summer at Maple Leafs development camp. He spoke in front of the prospects about his NHL career, from being an undrafted defenseman to winning the Norris Trophy in 2019.

Giordano was then seen last weekend behind the bench with the Maple Leafs at the Prospect Showdown in Montreal. During Toronto’s media day on Wednesday, Treliving confirmed that the former defenseman would have a role with the team this season.

“We'll have an announcement there. Mark will be joining the group here primarily on the Marlies side,” Treliving said. “And then some of the other changes and promotions, and we've added some pro scouts and different folks, so we're going to get that out to you. I don't want to break all the news here.”

Giordano spent part of three seasons with the Maple Leafs, from 2022 to 2024. He was acquired by the club from the Seattle Kraken at the trade deadline and was part of Toronto’s defense core when they eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning from the playoffs in 2023, their first playoff series win since 2004.

The Norris Trophy-winning defenseman hasn’t formally announced his retirement, but has taken on several roles, including appearances on TSN last season. He also coached 2025 first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer this summer.

Giordano played parts of 18 seasons in the NHL, tallying 918 points (158 goals, 419 assists) in 1,148 games with the Maple Leafs, Kraken, and Calgary Flames.

He’s not the only former Maple Leaf being officially brought into the organization. Kyle Clifford announced his retirement from professional hockey earlier this summer and confirmed he’d be joining Toronto as a development coach.

"I’m very excited about the next chapter with Toronto in player development," he told The Hockey News earlier this summer.

Clifford had two stints in the Maple Leafs’ organization as a player. He was acquired by the club in 2019, along with Jack Campbell. After one season in Toronto, Clifford joined the St. Louis Blues on a two-year, $2 million contract, before returning to the Maple Leafs in a trade after one season.

Toronto also has former defenseman Jake Muzzin under the umbrella of its development staff.

