Maple Leafs-Signed Michael Pezzetta Suspended Three Games After High Hit, AHL Suspends Multiple Players After Crazy Scrum At Rocket Bench

To say the Toronto Marlies and Laval Rocket had an eventful Friday night would be quite the understatement.

With mere seconds left in the second period of Saturday's game, Michael Pezzetta threw a high hit on Rocket defenseman Marc Del Gaizo at the Marlies' blue line. Following the hit, Florian Xhekaj dropped the gloves with Pezzetta.

After the fight concluded, Pezzetta, a former player for the Rocket, began jawing at Laval's bench. Another scrum ensued, with AHL-signed Rhett Parsons taking on several players on the Rocket bench, while several Laval coaches attempted to pull players back.

In total, 95 penalty minutes were handed out to three players on the Marlies (Pezzetta, Parsons, and Cedric Pare) and three players on the Rocket (Xhekaj, Tyler Thorpe, and Alex Belzile).

One day later, after Toronto's 5-2 loss to Laval, the AHL handed out multiple suspensions from the game. Pezzetta received a three-game suspension for his hit on Del Gaizo, while Laval's Belzile, Laurent Dauphin, and Joshua Roy have also been suspended for three games.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sammy Blais, who was claimed off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens (before being re-claimed by the club on Nov. 27), earned a one-game suspension for leaving the bench during the scrum.

Pezzetta signed a two-year, $1.63 million contract with the Maple Leafs on July 1, after spending the last four seasons in the Canadiens' organization. In 17 games with the Marlies this season, Pezzetta has three assists.

Pezzetta's three-game suspension will see him miss Toronto's game on Sunday vs. the Cleveland Monsters, their Dec. 20 matchup against the Belleville Senators, and then another game against Belleville the following day on Dec. 21.

The Marlies currently sit fifth in the AHL's North Division with a 11-12-1-1 record through 25 games.