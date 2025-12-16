Maple Leafs' William Nylander Has Exclusive Delivery-Only Meal At Shake Shack Labelled 'Willy's Shakeaway'

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has a new meal named after him.

The 29-year-old has partnered with Shake Shack and food delivery company Uber Eats to bring the "Willy's Shakeaway" to Toronto. Only available on Uber Eats, "Willy's Shakeaway" has two exclusive items, one being a 'Cherry Pepper Powerplay Burger' and the other being a 'Double Cookie Crunch Shake'.

The burger has "100% Canadian angus beef cheeseburger with crispy onions, and spicy cherry peppers, and ShackSauce on a potato bun—bringing a little heat to winter," while the shake consists of, "House-made Vanilla Frozen Custard mixed with 100% Canadian dairy, mixed with crushed chocolate and chocolate chip cookies, topped with double cookie crumb—a sweet, ice-cold finish."

The Swede is having a strong season with the Maple Leafs thus far, with 11 goals and 23 assists in 27 games. His 34 points on the year are the most on the Maple Leafs, and the 25th-most in the NHL.

"William brings a unique combination of performance, personality, and unmistakable style," said Shake Shack Canada business director Billy Richmond in a release. "He was a natural partner for this collaboration, and his influence comes through in every part of ‘Willy’s Shakeaway’—a meal that embodies the flavour, flair, and fun he’s known for."

Nylander visited Shake Shack in Toronto and made his two exclusive menu items. "I'm excited," he said in the video, while smashing down two burger patties.

Along with the two exclusive menu items, Shake Shack Canada will be giving away limited-edition insulated tote bag, which is featured in the video, in the new year.

The burger and shake are available exclusively on Uber Eats, from Dec. 15 to Jan. 29, 2026.