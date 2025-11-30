Oliver Ekman-Larsson Approaches Maple Leafs Record But Exits With Upper-Body Injury vs. Penguins

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored a goal and added an assist in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 7-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

By picking up at least one point, Ekman-Larsson extended his point streak to nine games. He is now just one game away from tying the Maple Leafs’ franchise record for a point streak by a defenseman, set by Tom Kurvers at 10 games during the 1989-90 season.

But tying that record on Tuesday when Toronto visits the Florida Panthers could be in jeopardy, as Ekman-Larsson was unable to finish the game after sustaining an upper-body injury in the third period.

When asked about the injury, Berube expressed cautious optimism. "I'm hoping he's fine. I don't know yet, but we'll evaluate him tomorrow," he said. "I think he'll be okay, but we'll see".

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander sounded equally optimistic about Ekman-Larsson. "He said he’s fine to me,” Nylander said with a smile.

While the Maple Leafs struggled overall in November, the 34-year-old defenseman has been a bright spot. Scoring didn't seem to be an issue for him, and he has taken on more responsibility in the wake of injuries to Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo.

Berube praised the veteran defenseman's versatility and contribution to the team this season.

"O is a versatile guy back there for us. He's playing the right side. He moves around, plays with different partners. It depends on the situation, left or right, and then just adds a variety of things,” Berube said. “He plays physical, and he's got a good stick, and he provides offense. He's got a good shot and can make plays".

The Maple Leafs signed Ekman-Larsson to a four-year, $3.5 million per season deal in the summer of 2024. He’s currently tied for fourth in team scoring with 20 points (4 goals and 16 assists).

