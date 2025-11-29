Who's Coming Out Of Maple Leafs' Lineup For William Nylander And Max Domi Vs. Penguins?

Max Domi and William Nylander are back in the Toronto Maple Leafs' lineup for a Saturday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

But who's coming out for the two players?

Domi was a healthy scratch for Friday's game against the Washington Capitals, the first time he had been a healthy scratch in his tenure with the Maple Leafs. He's struggled to score this season, with his last point coming seven games ago. He hasn't had a goal since Oct. 28 against the Calgary Flames.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube had this to say about Domi's healthy scratch, following their 4-2 loss against the Capitals: "I got to look at the lineup, what I think is best for tonight and that's part of it. And then I just talked to him about getting a reset and we'll see about tomorrow if we get him back in."

Nylander missed Friday's game for what Berube called an illness. The forward had a maintenance day the day prior and missed practice. Nylander leads the Maple Leafs in points with 11 goals and 20 assists in 20 games.

As both draw into the lineup, Matias Maccelli and Calle Jarnkrok will sit out for Toronto, Berube said in a media availability in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

It's Maccelli's second healthy scratch in three games. He was out of the lineup for the Maple Leafs' 2-1 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. Since joining the club over the summer, Maccelli has tallied four goals and nine points in 22 games.

Jarnkrok hasn't been out of the lineup since he was a healthy scratch on Nov. 11 vs. the Boston Bruins. The forward has bounced around the bottom six and has even gotten some shifts in the top half of Toronto's lineup this season.

He has four goals in 18 games. Jarnkrok's last goal came on Nov. 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

'I Was Trying To Find My Game': Maple Leafs' Nicolas Roy Is Coy About Upper-Body Injury Ahead Of Return Vs. Blue Jackets

Roy is one of several Maple Leafs, including Matthews and Knies, making a return to the lineup in Columbus.

There'll be one change on Toronto's back-end on Saturday evening. Simon Benoit had to fly home for personal reasons, meaning he will be out of the lineup against the Penguins. Philippe Myers, who hasn't played in two weeks (his last game was Nov. 15 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks), will draw in.

Starting in goal for the Maple Leafs: Dennis Hildeby. He's yet to win a game through five appearances this season, though he has a .906 save percentage.

Latest stories:

Why The Maple Leafs Scratched Max Domi And Will The Forward Return Against The Penguins?

Report: Maple Leafs, NHLPA, And William Nylander's Agent Fought To Have Argument With Sheldon Keefe Removed From All Or Nothing Series

Dakota Joshua Returns To Maple Leafs Lineup After Healthy Scratch; Could Max Domi Be Out Against Capitals?