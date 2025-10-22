'Possible' Maple Chris Tanev Misses Time With Maple Leafs Following Upper-Body Injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be without defenseman Chris Tanev for their next game after he was injured in a collision with Devils defenseman Dawson Mercer during the club’s 5-2 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.

Tanev appeared to make contact with Mercer’s helmet and had to be tended to by team medical staff before getting up and being guided to the Leafs’ locker room.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube reaffirmed the mid-game update that Tanev sustained an upper-body injury. When asked about Tanev potentially missing time, Berube replied it’s “possible”.

Tanev has become one of Toronto’s most consistent defenders. Following another sloppy team performance, the last thing the club needs is to be without their veteran D-man.

Signed to a six-year deal that began in 2024-25, the Leafs posted a record of 3-3-1 in the seven games Tanev had missed.

Yeah, it's tough. I don't know the extent of it or what's what, but it's obviously a huge piece of our team, huge piece of our back end and our leadership core”. Auston Matthews said of Tanev, “So I obviously hope that it's nothing too serious.”.

Tanev finished sixth in the NHL in blocked shots last season. Given the Leafs' recent struggles to keep the puck out of their own zone, having an elite shot-blocker like Tanev seems essential.

Oddly enough, it’s Matthews who leads the Leafs this season with 18 blocked shots in seven games and is currently ninth in the NHL.

