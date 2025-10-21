Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews Returns Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Gesture With Blue Jays Jersey Walk-In

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wore an Auston Matthews jersey into the Rogers Centre ahead of Game 7 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners. One day later, after the Toronto Blue Jays advanced to the World Series, Matthews did the same for Guerrero Jr.

The 28-year-old strolled into Scotiabank Arena ahead of their matchup against the New Jersey Devils wearing the same jersey the Blue Jays wore the night prior in their 4-3 win over the Mariners.

Several Maple Leafs players gave their reaction on Tuesday morning to Guerrero Jr. walking into the stadium wearing Matthews' jersey.

"It's great, yeah, it's awesome. I think, like I said earlier, we're a sports town, right, and we all support each other, and I think everyone in here is rooting for the Jays right now, obviously," Max Domi said.

"I'm sure it's the same thing when they're coming to our games, but for them to show some love and respect to Auston is obviously well deserved on Tone’s perspective, but it's to see from Vladdy. You see his interviews and how emotional he got, what this city means to him, it's great to see, and I'm so happy for him and his entire team, and I’m really cheering them on in the World Series."

Noted Blue Jays fan Chris Tanev agreed.

"Yeah, it was pretty cool. I'm sure Tone was pretty fired up about that," the defenseman said.

"As I said, it's really impressive to see the city rallying behind them. Just an amazing comeback from down 2-0 to start the series and down 3-2, and down in the game as well. So it's just a lot of relentless efforts, and I think so many little things that go into it that they did such a great job of."

Even former Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was happy to see the gesture from Guerrero Jr. on Monday.

"I mean, Vladdy coming in in Auston's jersey. What a great moment for this city and for Auston, for the Leafs and for hockey for that matter," he said. "For that all to come together, it's outstanding."



Matthews has expressed his affection for the Blue Jays on several occasions before. The Toronto captain and the rest of the Maple Leafs attended Game 2 of the ALDS between the Blue Jays and Yankees.

"It's really exciting. We're all rooting for them pretty hard," Matthews said on Monday after practice.

Matthews has gotten off to a strong start this season, scoring four goals and two assists for six points in as many games. The forward has averaged 21:59 of ice time this season and leads the Maple Leafs (and NHL forwards) in blocked shots with 16.

Latest stories:

'It's A Good Challenge For Me': Steven Lorentz Ready For First-Look At Center This Season With Maple Leafs Against Devils

'He Needs A Reset': Why Maple Leafs Prospect Easton Cowan Is A Healthy Scratch Against The Devils

'You're Almost Jealous Of What They're Doing': Maple Leafs React To Blue Jays' World Series Berth