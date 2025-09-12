Projected Maple Leafs Rookie Game Lines Revealed Ahead Of Weekend Matchups

The Toronto Maple Leafs' top prospects are set to face off against the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in a pair of rookie games this weekend. Following the team’s second day of on-ice preparation, we have a clearer sense of what the lines will look like, as reported by our own Nick Barden.

Leading the way on the top line will be center Jacob Quillan, flanked by wingers Easton Cowan and Borya Valis. The Maple Leafs signed the 20-year-old Valis to a three-year entry-level contract on March 1. The right-handed shot should be an excellent fit alongside Quillan and Cowan, having posted 34 goals and 47 assists in 66 games with the Prince George Cougars of the WHL last season.

On the defensive end, the top pairing will feature Ben Danford skating alongside Noah Chadwick. The rookie tournament is a crucial opportunity for these young players to make a strong impression and earn a spot at the main training camp, which begins next week. The competition will be fierce, with players like Danford and Chadwick looking to prove they can play at the next level.

Easton Cowan Headlines Maple Leafs Roster For Prospects Showdown in Montreal, Schedule Of Games

The Toronto Maple Leafs rookie roster is set to take on the rookies of the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators at the 2025 Prospect Showdown this weekend at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The Maple Leafs also focused on special teams during Friday's practice. Forward Miroslav Holinka and defenseman John Prokop joined the top unit, showcasing the team's depth. Toronto signed the 19-year-old Holinka to a three-year entry-level contract after his strong performance at development camp this summer. The 23-year-old Prokop was also signed in March to a one-year deal following his season with Union College in the NCAA and even played three games with the Marlies last season.

Latest stories:

Easton Cowan Adds Size, Reveals What It Will Take To Make Maple Leafs Roster Out Of Training Camp

'It's A Big Year For Me': Maple Leafs Prospect Ben Danford Ready For Fresh Start After Missing Last Year's Prospect Tournament

Easton Cowan Renting Former Maple Leafs Prospect Fraser Minten's Place For First Season In Toronto