Easton Cowan Renting Former Maple Leafs Prospect Fraser Minten's Place For First Season In Toronto

Easton Cowan is happy to be in one spot for the upcoming season.

If the 20-year-old doesn’t make the Toronto Maple Leafs out of training camp, there’s only one place he’ll end up: in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies. No more OHL, no more London. The winger will remain in Toronto with whatever happens once October rolls around.

“My mind’s pretty free right now. I got no worries,” Cowan said on Thursday after the first day of Maple Leafs rookie camp. “I know I’ll be playing somewhere in Toronto this year, and obviously I want to play in the NHL, but I just got to have a good mindset and keep it free.”

Cowan is one of 26 players participating with the Maple Leafs in the 2025 Prospect Showdown at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, this weekend. The group practiced on Thursday and will go again on Friday, before busing to Montreal.

Easton Cowan Headlines Maple Leafs Roster For Prospects Showdown in Montreal, Schedule Of Games

The Toronto Maple Leafs rookie roster is set to take on the rookies of the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators at the 2025 Prospect Showdown this weekend at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Cowan is set up on a line with Maple Leafs-signed Jacob Quillan and Borya Valis. He’s rooming with Toronto's seventh-round pick in 2024, Sam McCue.

“I played with his brother in London, and they're the exact same,” Cowan smiled. “It's pretty funny, but yeah, he's a good roommate.”

After spending most of the summer training at home in London, Ontario, Cowan returned to Toronto three weeks ago. He’s added a bunch of weight—seven pounds of muscle to be exact—and says he’s in the best shape ever coming into training camp.

'This Is The Most Confident I've Felt': Easton Cowan's Goal Is To Make The Maple Leafs Out Of Training Camp

Easton Cowan has his mind set on making the Toronto Maple Leafs out of training camp.

The forward also has a new place for his first year in Toronto.

“I'm actually renting off (Fraser Minten),” Cowan grinned. “He bought a place last year, so I'm going to rent off him and stay there this year.”

The two built a strong relationship while being prospects in the Maple Leafs organization. Although drafted a year apart, Cowan and Minten clicked the first day they met and have been great friends ever since.

Minten, however, was dealt to the Boston Bruins during the trade deadline in March for defenseman Brandon Carlo. Despite that, though, the two former teammates still keep in touch quite often.

Ex-Maple Leafs Prospect Fraser Minten To Participate In Bruins Rookie Tournament Despite Ending Last Season In NHL

Despite having 25 games of NHL experience over two seasons, Fraser Minten was announced as part of the Boston Bruins rookie tournament roster this week. Speaking to reporters at Warrior Ice Arena, Minten was asked how it came to be that he would take part in the tournament. It turns out Minten didn’t volunteer. He’s just following Bruins GM Don Sweeney’s orders.

“I probably FaceTime him every day. He had a good summer in Vancouver. He's enjoying it in Boston,” said Cowan. “I think he's got a good chance of making the team.”

Minten finished last season with the Bruins and could make the NHL club out of training camp this fall. With Cowan also closing in on the NHL, the two could face off against each other this year for the first time.

“We haven't (talked about it) yet, but I mean it’d definitely be cool,” Cowan said. “Hopefully, he'll take me out to dinner or something.”

Latest stories:

Ex-Maple Leafs Prospect Fraser Minten To Participate In Bruins Rookie Tournament Despite Ending Last Season In NHL

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Wanted Stake In Maple Leafs To Remain With Raptors After 2019 Championship Run

Former Maple Leafs Forward Reportedly Joins Rival Panthers As PTO Season Well Underway