Report: Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews Sidelined 'At Least A Week' With Lower-Body Injury

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews will reportedly miss "at least a week" with a lower-body injury, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

Matthews suffered the injury during the second period of Toronto's 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. He was hit from behind by Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov before getting up and throwing a hit back at Zadorov.

Almost immediately after the incident, Matthews went to the Maple Leafs' room and didn't return to the game.

Auston Matthews went to the locker room after taking a hit by Nikita Zadorov.

Matthews dealt with an upper-body injury for the entirety of last season, even travelling to Munich, Germany, to receive treatment on the ailment last November. He had a career-low 33 goals in 67 games while dealing with the lingering injury.

The 28-year-old entered this season fully healthy and potted nine goals and 14 points in his first 17 games of the season. That would put him on pace for 43 goals if he were to play all 82 games, which now won't happen.

"I think it's a penalty personally, but I'm not the referee," Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said after Tuesday's game against the Bruins. "I don't like the hit. It's a vulnerable position. Nothing I can do about it."

With the Maple Leafs already struggling, Auston Matthews was sidelined with a lower-body injury following a hit that didn't sit well with his coach and teammates.

Even though Matthews could miss a few games, Toronto hasn't placed him on injured reserve, which would free up a roster spot. According to TSN's Darren Dreger, Easton Cowan, who was sent to the Toronto Marlies on Nov. 5, isn't expected to play for Toronto on Thursday despite the injuries.

Matthews joins a list of Maple Leafs currently dealing with injuries. Anthony Stolarz suffered an upper-body injury in the same game against the Bruins, leaving Toronto's crease after the first period.

(Toronto called up Artur Akhtyamov on Thursday morning ahead of Toronto's matchup against the L.A. Kings.)

Scott Laughton was just placed on injured reserve retroactive to Saturday's game against the Bruins, where he was hit up high by Zadorov. Chris Tanev has been out since Nov. 1 after taking an awkward hit from Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov and leaving on a stretcher.

More to come...

