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'Going To Be A Dream Come True': How Maple Leafs' Gavin McKenna, Auston Matthews Share Excitement In Facing Blackhawks' Patrick Kane

Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews and Gavin McKenna both share the excitement of facing Chicago Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane. McKenna also said what it would be like to see Connor Bedard on NHL ice for the first time.