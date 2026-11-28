'Talked About That Night For A While': Maple Leafs' Gavin McKenna Shares Story Of Meeting Penguins' Sidney Crosby
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 6:21 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Gavin McKenna is facing Sidney Crosby for the first time in his young career. He shares a story about when he met Crosby after a game last season.
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