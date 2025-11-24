Uncertainty Around Anthony Stolarz Grows Amid Several Maple Leafs Injury Updates

The Toronto Maple Leafs may get some of their injured players back as soon as Wednesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but the status of a few others remains a mystery.

Monday was a different look for Toronto. Instead of a full practice, the Maple Leafs opted for what the team said on Monday morning was a required practice for non-high-minute players. Among the players on the ice were Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, and Nicolas Roy, all of whom could return to the lineup in short order.

Matthews has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury since Nov. 11. Knies (upper body) and Roy (lower body) haven't played since Nov. 15 against the Chicago Blackhawks. All three players have been on the ice before Monday's skate.

"I'd say, Matthews, Knies, Roy are close," Berube said, counting the players with his fingers. "I'll probably know (Tuesday) if they're available Wednesday."

Before the team skated, both Chris Tanev (upper body) and Marshall Rifai (wrist) were on the ice with the return-to-play staff. Each player has been seen on the ice previously, but Berube has said that Tanev's injury is long-term.

As for the other two injured players, Brandon Carlo (lower body) and Anthony Stolarz (upper body), neither has been on the ice since their injuries.

Berube hoped last Thursday that Stolarz, who was initially deemed day-to-day, would skate on Friday. That didn't occur.

"(Stolarz is) a ways away," added Berube, after the practice for non-high-minutes players.

On Friday, the head coach hoped that Carlo would skate on Monday. That didn't happen either.

The good news in all of this: after taking a puck to the face in the second period against the Montreal Canadiens (and not returning) on Saturday night, Jake McCabe is fine. He's expected to play on Wednesday against the Blue Jackets.

Among the players on the ice for Monday's skate were forwards Matthews, Knies, Roy, Easton Cowan, Dakota Joshua, Scott Laughton, Matias Maccelli, Steven Lorentz, Jacob Quillan, Max Domi, Nick Robertson, Sammy Blais, Bobby McMann, and Calle Jarnkrok.

Simon Benoit, Philippe Myers, Dakota Mermis, and Troy Stecher were the defensemen skating. Dennis Hildeby was the lone Maple Leafs goaltender on the ice.

John Tavares, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jake McCabe, and Joseph Woll didn't skate.

‘In The Back Of My Mind For Sure’: Maple Leafs Mindful Of Joseph Woll's Workload As Goaltender Prepares For Fourth Consecutive Start

With Anthony Stolarz sidelined, head coach Craig Berube admits that the risk of overworking Joseph Woll is "in the back of my mind" as the goaltender prepares for his fourth consecutive start.

Toronto is, of course, hoping for some relief with a few injured players returning to the lineup. Especially so when you look at their upcoming schedule of three games in four nights, beginning Wednesday, and five straight on the road. They're also at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

"I mean, we all feel it and want to be better and want to do better. But at the same time, like I said, my job is to help these guys, to teach them, to work with them," Berube said. "Everybody's got to grind right now. It's a grind. You've got to grind."

