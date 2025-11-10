‘We Can’t Seem To Have Consistency Over A Full 60 Minutes’: Auston Matthews Tries To Explains Maple Leafs Struggles This Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs struggled to keep the Carolina Hurricanes away from their end of the ice on Sunday a 5-4 loss. Despite that, Toronto held a 4-2 lead on the club late in the second period, only to see them give it up into the third period where Toronto’s struggles continued further.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist, but he was also on the ice for three of Carolina’s four even-strength goals scored.

The Leafs fell to 8-7-1 after back-to-back weekend regulation losses against the Boston Bruins and Hurrcanes.

After the game, Matthews tried to explain what is leading to some of the defensive lapses that have been a recurring theme and also briefly touched on what it was like to see his former teammate and current friend Joe Thornton be honored for the 'Hockey Hall of Fame' game.

What allowed Carolina to tilt things in their favor in the third period?

"I mean, I think it's just kind of been the same, same stuff, just details and execution. I thought, you know, we were fortunate to have a lead after two. I mean, they, you know, if it wasn't for Beast (Dennis Hildeby), you know, three, four breakaways there that we gave up, he made big saves and just details. I didn't think we won enough puck battles tonight. But just kind of the repetitive stuff that, you know, we just can't seem to get right or we can't seem to, you know, have like a consistency over a full 60 minutes. I mean, there's going to be times where there's momentum shifts and stuff like that. But to kind of break that momentum as quickly as possible and get back on the right side of things, you know, we're not doing that quick enough."

You say your stuff is getting repeated. How do you flip that script as a group?

I mean, I think part of it's a mindset. I think part of it's just execution and willingness all throughout winning battles, doing the little things, the little details that make a big difference throughout 60 minutes.

How can the forwards, how about the D just in general, breakouts moving forward here?

"Yeah, I mean, communication's a big piece, I think. We tend to want to play quick, and I think there's opportunity sometimes to get the puck in the middle of the ice some more, and that's just communication. It's just knowing where guys are going to be, being more predictable on breakouts so we can get the puck and play fast and get on their end of the as quickly as possible."

You kind of alluded to this, but Dennis faced 46 shots in this game. What was your takeaway from his overall performance?

"He was great. He was great, I think. A team like this one we played tonight, they're a team that likes to get pucks in that. They shoot from everywhere.But like I said, breakaways, odd man rushes, he came out big on some saves and kept us in the game."

Special night tonight with Hall of Fame and Mats (Sundin) being here. Mats was saying that he thinks it would be fantastic, that's the word he used, if you broke his record. I know you're not an individual stats guy, but to have a support like a Leafs legend like that, what's that mean?

"Yeah, it means a lot. I mean, he's obviously, you know, guys like him and Darryl (Sittler), Wendel (Clark), Dougie (Gilmour), Darcy (Tucker), guys like that that have kind of paved the way. for guys like us to come along. It means a lot. Obviously, it's kind of hard to think about that or put stuff like that into perspective. It's not really the main focus right now, and especially after a game like tonight where you have the lead going in the last 10, 15 minutes to the third and then get it off. So it's kind of hard to think about that, but obviously it means a lot coming from a guy like that."

Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) on X

Hall-of-Famer Joe Thornton does the ceremonial puck drop in Toronto 🙌

With the moment with Joe (Thornton) before the game, that's going to be a special one as well for you?

"Super special. You know, you can't say enough amazing things about him. He's one of one kind of guy and honored to, you know, play with him, call him a friend and see somebody like that get honored tonight. It's super special and to be in the presence of a lot of legends, men and women there. This is always a cool game to be a part of."

Latest stories:

'He's The Reason Why We Had A Chance': Despite Maple Leafs' Loss To Hurricanes, Dennis Hildeby Should Be Proud Of His Performance

John Tavares Calls Maple Leafs’ Loss To Hurricanes Immature

‘We Just Went Right Off The Rails’: Maple Leafs Coach Craig Berube Frustrated With Team’s Defensive Mistakes in Back-to-Back Losses