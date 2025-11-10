'He's The Reason Why We Had A Chance': Despite Maple Leafs' Loss To Hurricanes, Dennis Hildeby Should Be Proud Of His Performance

Dennis Hildeby did as much as he could in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 5-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Fresh off a call-up from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Saturday afternoon, the 24-year-old has seen 67 shots combined from the Hurricanes and Boston Bruins in the last two days. And he looked strong despite the .894 save percentage on Sunday night vs. Carolina.

"He made a lot of saves," Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said after the loss. "I mean, we gave him, what, three breakaways in the second period? Maybe four, I don't know. I lost count. You know, (the loss) has nothing to do with the goalie."

What was going through Hildeby's mind when the Hurricanes were skating in all alone, one after another, in the middle frame?

"I mean, it happens," he said.

"You just got to try and stop them. It's not going to look like that entire game. It's just for that certain moment that things aren't going that well, so yeah, we had some fortunate bounces there with the bar and the post, like I said."

Toronto was up in the game 4-2 before the Hurricanes stormed back with three unanswered goals. Carolina's 47 shots on goal were the most Hildeby has ever faced in his NHL career. Matter of fact, it's the most shots he's ever faced during his professional career in North America.

"They threw a lot of pucks to the net, which can get tough," Hildeby said. "We created some chances, but a couple of mistakes there from me there, on the third especially, which kind of messed up our two-lead there."

Through two games with the Maple Leafs, Hildeby has a .910 save percentage. He got the start against the Hurricanes to allow Anthony Stolarz to get rest after being yanked early in the second period against the Bruins.

We don't know what Stolarz would've brought had he played on Sunday. However, we do know one thing: if the Maple Leafs need to go to Hildeby again at some point, I'd say there's confidence from Berube to put him in the net.

"Yeah, I mean, he's the reason why we had a chance to win the hockey game," said John Tavares. "I thought he was phenomenal. A heck of a job on the PK, especially in the third period too. Tight hockey game. So, he was great."

Below is more from Hildeby after the game on his performance, plus what it was like to be a part of the Hockey Hall of Fame game.

Q: Overall, how did you feel about your performance?

A: Tough to analyze shortly after, but yeah, a lot of good stuff, but a couple of bad stuff too, which kind of cost us there, so yeah, it's tough to analyze.

Q: What were the mistakes in the game?

A: I just forgot to stop the puck there. Yeah, I know a lot of shots, which was fun.

Q: A chunk of those shots coming from breakaways and giveaways, how difficult was that to deal with?

A: Yeah, a breakaway is harder than a shot from the blue line usually, so it's definitely a harder chance, but I had some luck there with the post and the bar a couple of times.

Q: What was it like to be part of the Hall of Fame game, the ceremony or the game? What was it like to be part of a night like this?

A: It was fun. I saw some great legends there. I wasn't really too sure about where I was supposed to stand. I didn't really know much before, but I had a ton of fun. It just sucks we couldn't get them a win.

Q: What was it like seeing Mats Sundin there?

A: It's always a pleasure. I've run into him before. He’s quite a huge legend in Sweden and in Toronto, obviously, so it's always fun seeing him.

