'When He's Engaged, He's A Good Player': Maple Leafs' Max Domi Has Breakout Night Against Flames After Up And Down Start

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi was having an uneventful start to the season, until Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames.

After beginning training camp with a lower-body injury, the 30-year-old had just one point, a goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the second game of the season, through his first nine games. He's bounced around the Maple Leafs' lineup, too.

Before going down with an injury, Domi was slated to begin training camp on the top line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. However, injuries to players such as Scott Laughton derailed those plans until the seventh game of the season, when Berube moved him up against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 21.

Prior to that, the forward was centering Toronto's third line.

Domi's audition with Matthews and Knies didn't last too long, despite also being thrown onto the line at different points during games throughout the early chunk of the season. In 10:28 at five-on-five, the Matthews, Domi, Knies trio has been outshot (8-3), outscored (1-0), and severely out-chanced (13-1 vs. the opposition), according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

Since facing the Devils eight days ago, Domi has returned to center, primarily in the middle of the fourth line, with a rotating cast of Steven Lorentz, Calle Jarnkrok, and, on Tuesday, Nick Robertson.

Maple Leafs' Craig Berube Gives Ideal Outlook On Good Season For Max Domi

Max Domi is feeling good after <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/toronto-maple-leafs/latest-news/maple-leafs-provide-update-on-playing-status-of-max-domi-simon-benoit-and-nicolas-roy">missing the beginning of Toronto Maple Leafs training camp</a> with a lower-body injury.

His shortage in point production could be due to a lack of line consistency, but Domi wouldn't be one to admit that. On Tuesday morning, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube described Domi's game as "up and down" to begin the year.

"Missed a lot of camp," he added. "That always hurts a guy a little bit. Just kind of not fully healthy, in my opinion."

Domi heard that, and responded against the Flames.

The center scored Toronto's first goal during the second period to tie the game at one. After two goals from the Flames and two from Matthews Knies, it appeared as if the Maple Leafs could be going to their second straight overtime.

Until Domi had another word.

On the ice with Knies and John Tavares late in the game, Domi received the puck from Knies after Tavares kept it in Calgary's zone. Domi then fired it by Dustin Wolf for his second of the game and third goal of the season.

"I think you always want to simplify, right? So getting the puck on net sometimes is the best play and most simple play, and sometimes it works," Domi said. "But that was a huge win tonight, and we'll take it."

Domi got off to a slower start last season, too, not finding the back of the net until game 22 of the season. He now has three goals through 10 games this year. Whether he's dealing with an injury or just having a slower start to the year, scoring two could do a lot for his confidence.

"I'm sure it'll help," Berube said post-game.

"I mean, he's been good. I mean, Max, for me, the last three games have been a different player. Like you talk about, just more engaged. And when he's an engaged player, he's a good player."

