Why Easton Cowan Will Not Play For Maple Leafs Against Red Wings, Lineups And Where To Watch

DETROIT — Easton Cowan’s NHL debut will have to wait a little bit longer.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will stick with the same lineup they used in their season opener as they visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesar's Arena. Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube confirmed there would be no changes, explaining that the recent win was a factor in his decision.

“Yeah, I think the win, and I just didn't feel there was any need to make a change tonight in the lineup,” Berube said.

Cowan, along with Sammy Blais and defenseman Philippe Myers, were on the ice late doing extra work.

Toronto’s first-round draft pick (28th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft. Cowan has been part of the club’s 23-man roster since the second day of the NHL season, but there doesn't appear to be a set timeline for when the forward prospect will make his NHL debut.

Easton Cowan is staying patient for his NHL debut.

Cowan is eligible to be sent up and down at will to the Toronto Marlies, who played their season-opening game against the Rochester Americans on Friday. Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving indicated earlier in the week that he “wants him playing” if he's going to be with the team.

“He's close. He's got a great attitude, he works hard, he had a good practice today,” Berube said of Cowan before the team arrived in Detroit.

Despite Easton Cowan being on the ice for the Toronto Maple Leafs' optional morning skate on Wednesday morning, he will not be in the lineup for the home opener against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Leafs will visit a Red Wings team that fell 5-1 to the Montreal Canadiens in their season opener. Detroit activated former Leafs forward James van Riemsdyk to their roster, but he will not be in the lineup. Cam Talbot will start in goal for the Red Wings after John Gibson opened the season in goal.

Leafs projected lineup

The Leafs will go with the same forward and defense group from the previous game

Red Wings projected lineup

In addition to Detroit changing up their goaltender, Jacob Bernard-Docker will replace Travis Hamonic

