'I Want Him Playing': What's The Maple Leafs' Plan For Easton Cowan?

As the Toronto Maple Leafs began practice one day before their home opener against the Montreal Canadiens, Easton Cowan and Jacob Quillan were on a separate rink working with the team's development staff.

It's been a fascinating week of following what could happen with Cowan. Early on and even towards the end of training camp, it appeared as if he had made the Maple Leafs. However, everything changed when Scott Laughton suffered a lower-body injury.

At first glance, it seemed like David Kampf would take Laughton's spot and center the fourth line with Cowan and Steven Lorentz. Kampf was then placed on waivers after that practice.

A day later, the lineup was mashed up with Max Domi as the third line center with Dakota Joshua and Nick Robertson on his wing, and Nicolas Roy in the middle of Lorentz and Calle Jarnkrok on the fourth line.

Cowan was then on the outside looking in.

Toronto then claimed Cayden Primeau and Sammy Blais off waivers on Monday afternoon. And a few hours later, when the Maple Leafs' opening day roster was submitted, Cowan was nowhere to be found.



There was some chaos around 5 p.m. ET when the Toronto Maple Leafs announced their opening night roster. Jacob Quillan was on it rather than Easton Cowan, who many expected to be.

Quillan was there, though, after taking in a few days of Toronto Marlies camp after moving away from the NHL camp. The moves were so that Toronto could get as close to the cap ceiling as possible.

"The plan is right now, today (Cowan is) not on the roster, and then we'll see what happens tomorrow, right?" Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said on Tuesday.

"Easton has had a really good camp. I think he's right there ready to play for us. We want to manage it appropriately. If he's going to be playing with us here, great. But if he's not, I want him playing, right? So we'll manage it here the next little bit. We'll get through today and see what tomorrow brings."

Cowan believed he did everything he could to earn a spot on the Maple Leafs. And again, for the majority of camp, it appeared he was going to be in their opening night lineup. He played in five of Toronto's six preseason games and rarely looked out of place.

If this was the final game of Easton Cowan's training camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs , he should be proud of himself.

"He's made such big strides in a couple years here. I thought he looked really great in camp, all camp. He played in most of the preseason games. I thought he put on a really good show," Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews said.

"He looks physically strong. I think he's matured a lot as a guy, and as a player as well, and I think it showed throughout the whole camp. I know there's tough decisions to be made, but I think he should definitely be proud of what he accomplished during camp and the way he handled everything."

Both Treliving and Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube stated they had a plan for the forward, but they didn't reveal the inner workings of said plan. "That's about all I'm going to say about that right now," added Berube after Tuesday's practice.

If anything is for certain, it's that the Maple Leafs want Cowan to play. Whether that's in the NHL or AHL remains to be seen.

"Well, yeah, [an opportunity to play Cowan] can present itself for sure. And I said, he had a good camp," said Berube. "I liked him in camp. We all liked him in camp. He's a player that can help the Toronto Maple Leafs."

