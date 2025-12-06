Why Maple Leafs Prospect Victor Johansson Was Named To Sweden’s World Juniors Team

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Victor Johansson is headed to the 2026 World Juniors.

The 19-year-old defenseman was one of 26 players selected to Team Sweden's World Junior roster, picked by U-20 national team head coach Magnus Hävelid. Johansson is one of eight defenders travelling with the team to Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the tournament.

Selected in the fourth round (120th overall) by the Maple Leafs in 2024, Johansson began this season with the SHL's Leksands IF before going out on loan to IK Oskarshamn, a second-tier team in Sweden.

There, the left-shot defenseman has tallied one goal and three assists in 10 games this year.

Hävelid was first impressed by Johansson's game during the young player's time with the national team last April, after a strong season with Leksands' U-20 team. He tallied seven goals and 39 points in 47 games last season.

"I think my offensive upside has been getting much better," Johansson said in July.

"I just started to play more with the puck, do more things that I've been there to do the last season before that. I think that was a huge part that I changed to get better in the offensive zone."

'I Think He Can Surprise A Lot Of Fans': Maple Leafs Prospect Victor Johansson Eyeing Spot On Sweden's World Junior Roster

Toronto Maple Leafs <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/toronto-maple-leafs/he-reminds-me-a-little-bit-of-john-klingberg-maple-leafs-fourth-round-pick-victor-johansson-impresses-at-development-camp">2024 fourth-round pick Victor Johansson</a> has his eyes set on playing in the World Juniors with Team Sweden.

The 2026 World Juniors are set to begin on Dec. 26 and run until Jan. 5, 2026. Team Sweden's first game of the tournament will be against Slovakia on Boxing Day at 1:00 p.m. ET. They'll also face Switzerland, Germany, and the United States in the preliminary round.

The one other Maple Leafs prospect who could play in the tournament is defenseman Ben Danford, who's currently with the OHL's Brantford Bulldogs. The 19-year-old has nine assists in 13 games with the Bulldogs, after being traded by the Oshawa Generals earlier this season.

Maple Leafs second-round (64th overall) pick Tinus Luc Koblar, who's playing with Leksands in the SHL, will also play for Norway in the second division of the World Juniors, per The Athletic's Joshua Kloke.

Latest stories:

Is Dennis Hildeby Ready For A Maple Leafs Starter's Workload Following Joseph Woll Injury?

‘I Think We’re Going To Get Some Payback’ Matthew Knies, Maple Leafs Look To Avenge Embarassing Loss To Canadiens In Rematch, Where To Watch

'He's Been Big For Us': Matthew Knies Caps Off Maple Leafs' Strong Road Trip With Goal And Assist Vs. Hurricanes