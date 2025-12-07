'I'm Not Sure Yet Where He's At': No Clarity From Maple Leafs On Anthony Stolarz's Status As Absence Approaches One Month

The Anthony Stolarz mystery continues.

The 31-year-old hasn't been on the ice since going down with an upper-body injury in the first period of the Toronto Maple Leafs' game against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 11. And there hasn't been much information about the status of his injury, either.

The most detail we've got on what Stolarz is dealing with came after the game in Boston, when Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said he believed the ailment wasn't serious.

"I think he'll be fine," said Berube after their 5-3 loss to the Bruins, in which Stolarz allowed three goals on 11 shots. "I think it was a play that happened in the first period there. Kind of like a battle at the net. He kind of got a little bit stretched out. Something in the upper."

We're approaching one month since Stolarz first went down — is there any more clarity?

"There's actually not right now," Berube said on Sunday, an optional practice day for the team after a shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens the night prior. "He's still not on the ice, so I'm not sure yet where he's at."

Stolarz had appeared in 13 of Toronto's first 17 games of the season, tallying six wins and a .884 save percentage.

Dennis Hildeby started for Toronto on Saturday against Montreal after it was announced in the morning that Joseph Woll would be going on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Hildeby stopped 33 of 34 shots in the loss and improved to a .927 save percentage through eight games.

Woll picked up the ailment on Thursday in Carolina, the final game of a lengthy road trip. With the 27-year-old going on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 4, he's ineligible to return until Dec. 12. Toronto hosts the Edmonton Oilers a day later on the 13th.

"He's progressing right way," said Berube on Sunday.

Woll has four wins and a .928 save percentage through eight games this season.

The Maple Leafs' next game is against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday evening. It's expected that Hildeby will get yet another start for the Maple Leafs, with prospect Artur Akhtyamov backing the Swede up.

Latest stories:

'They’re Unsure Of Themselves A Little Bit’: Maple Leafs' Power Play Falls To Near-Bottom Of The NHL Following Loss To Canadiens

'Wish We Found A Way To Get This For Him': Dennis Hildeby Shows Promise In Maple Leafs' Shootout Loss To Canadiens

Maple Leafs Provide Encouraging Update On Chris Tanev After Participating In Morning Skate