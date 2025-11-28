Why The Maple Leafs Have Gone Back To A Five-Forward Power Play, But With Auston Matthews As The Quarterback

WASHINGTON — The Toronto Maple Leafs changed things up unexpectedly in their 2-1 overtime victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

When the team went on the power play, they deployed five forwards for the first time this season. Auston Matthews stayed back as the quarterback, while Easton Cowan and William Nylander skated on the flanks. John Tavares slotted into the bumper spot, and Matthew Knies took the net-front position.

The move came as a surprise to move Matthews into a spot that typically has been occupied by a defenseman, as the Leafs hadn’t openly practiced the formation ahead of the game. Following the match, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube explained the decision.

“There was a certain point before Matthews got hurt where we rolled him up top, and I just like the quickness that he can play up there, and the shot,” Berube said. “Definitely that shot going to the net with numbers there. And he distributes the puck well, too. He moves it quick. So that was a thought process, similar to last year.”

While the Leafs used a five-forward power play regularly last season, they typically had Mitch Marner acting as the quarterback, marking this change as a significant shift. However, if the Leafs want to get their top star firing again, the move makes sense.

‘Five Forwards Is Tricky’: Why The Maple Leafs Are Veering Away From The All-Forward Power Play Experiment

Morgan Rielly was placed back on the first power play unit at practice on Saturday morning.

“Mitch put a lot of pucks into that area with Johnny [Tavares] and Matthew [Knies] at the net and scored a lot of goals that way,” Berube said. “Matthews, with his shot, has more volume than Mitch’s. He can put pucks in there, shoot them in there, sift them in there. I found when he’s on the flank, they take him away a lot. We’re not getting the puck in his hands enough.”

The new look definitely showed a need for more practice. On one of the power plays, a turnover resulted in a 3-on-1 opportunity with Matthews as the lone player back. Had it not been for a big save from Joseph Woll—one of many on the night—the Leafs likely would have extended their losing skid.

The Leafs worked on the formation again at practice on Thursday ahead of their game on Friday against the Washington Capitals.

“For me, it’s about getting the puck on his stick and using his shot,” Berube reiterated on Friday.

Matthews has generated an average of 3.78 shots per game, his lowest average since the 2018-19 season. He recorded three shots on goal in his return from injury on Wednesday, despite logging a season-high 24:35 of ice time.

