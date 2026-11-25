Why The Maple Leafs Recalled Artur Akhtyamov Ahead Of Bruins, Penguins Back-To-Back
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 4:33 PM
Updated Nov 25, 2026 6:59 PM
The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled 25-year-old goaltender Artur Akhtyamov from the Toronto Marlies. Here's why.
Toronto Maple Leafs•Artur Akhtyamov•Sergei Bobrovsky•Anthony Stolarz•Boston Bruins•Pittsburgh Penguins
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