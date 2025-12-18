Why The Maple Leafs Sent Marshall Rifai To Marlies On Conditioning Loan

One of the Toronto Maple Leafs' injured defensemen is returning to game action.

Marshall Rifai was sent to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Thursday morning for a conditioning loan, the Maple Leafs announced. The 27-year-old is working his way back from wrist surgery, which he underwent during training camp after picking up an injury in a preseason game.

Rifai has been skating for quite some time, and, over the last few weeks, has been participating in practices with the Maple Leafs. He's mostly been skating with fellow defenseman Chris Tanev, who's also working his way back from an injury (upper body) that he picked up on Nov. 1.

The Beaconsfield, Quebec native has played two games in his NHL career (Feb. 19 and 21, 2024) under former Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe. In those two games, the defenseman averaged 11:40 of ice time and was a plus-one.

During Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube's tenure, Rifai has been called up but has yet to appear in the lineup. He played 63 games with the Marlies last season, tallying three goals and 10 assists.

"He's always in the mix since I've been here. He's a guy that can give you games and be ready to play. A guy like him, he gets in there and plays some games and gains confidence," Berube said earlier this month.

"He's got a lot of ability. He can skate. He's a physical player. But, yeah, I mean, you look at all the injuries we've got on the back end right now. I mean, those guys are important, right? We all know that. We see that now, how important these guys are, because (injuries) happen. And, you know, he can be playing."

Given Rifai is on the Maple Leafs' long-term injured reserve, his conditioning loan will last for six days and three games. The Maple Leafs are permitted to request a two-game extension for Rifai's loan to the AHL.

The Marlies play two games this weekend: a home-and-home against the Belleville Senators. They'll play at home on Saturday before heading to Belleville for an afternoon matchup on Sunday. Toronto will then host Belleville again next Friday.

Rifai was signed to an AHL deal by the Marlies as an undrafted defenseman in 2022, coming out of Harvard University. After a strong season with the Marlies, he earned a two-year, $1.55 million contract. He's since been re-signed to the same deal and is under contract until July 2027.

In 189 career AHL games, Rifai has nine goals and 48 points.