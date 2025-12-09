Canucks’ Elias Pettersson To Miss Second-Straight Game Due To Injury As Vancouver Hosts The Red Wings

Vancouver Canucks fans were hit with yet another injury issue on Saturday after center Elias Pettersson departed from warmups and missed their game against the Minnesota Wild due to injury. While Pettersson's status for tonight was unknown after morning skate, the forward did not come out for warmups ahead of Vancouver's game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Pettersson, one of Vancouver’s points leaders alongside Quinn Hughes, has been one of the few reasons the Canucks haven’t looked half-bad in some games despite occupying the bottom-half of the NHL standings for a good chunk of the season. A few games prior to his injury, Pettersson had collected five goals and six assists in 11 games played including four multi-point performances.

With Pettersson out of the lineup last-minute on Saturday, the Canucks were forced to put Drew O’Connor at center beside Arshdeep Bains and Jonathan Lekkerimäki. O’Connor remained at center during today’s practice, flanked by Bains and the returning Nils Höglander. Other lines included David Kämpf skating with Brock Boeser and Conor Garland, Aatu Räty with Evander Kane and Kiefer Sherwood, and Max Sasson with Jake DeBrusk and Linus Karlsson. These lineups were spotted during warmups and are expected to include all players taking part in tonight's game.

Saturday night would have been Pettersson’s 500th NHL game — a record that puts him at 28th all-time in franchise history with only Boeser ranking ahead of him of all active Canucks.

The Canucks take on the Red Wings tonight in what will be the third game of Vancouver’s current home stand. As mentioned, the Canucks will get a boost to their lineup with the return of Höglander. They’ll round out their current home stretch with a match against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

