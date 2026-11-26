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Canucks Open Eastern Road Trip With A 5–1 Loss To The Detroit Red Wings
Nov 26, 2026 3:30 AMPublished Nov 26, 2026 3:30 AM
Michigan-local Paul Cotter was the lone Canucks goal-scorer in Vancouver's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings on Wednesday night.
The Vancouver Canucks suffered a 5–1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings in the first game of a four-game road trip out east. Michigan-local Paul Cotter scored the lone goal for Vancouver, with new Canuck Cole Reinhardt logging an assist on the play, while Leevi Meriläinen stopped 21 of 26 shots faced.
Vancouver’s trend of allowing the first goal early-on continued tonight. Only a little more than a minute into the first period, the Canucks surrendered a goal to Emmitt Finnie, who capitalized on a rush opportunity by using his speed to get the puck in the zone and tip it off a shot from Viktor Arvidsson. Three minutes later, Finnie struck yet again, tucking home the rebound created by a shot from Marco Kasper.
The Canucks’ penalty-killing woes persisted tonight, allowing a goal-against on a hooking penalty called on Brock Boeser. What did look different about Vancouver’s penalty-kill this time around was the addition of Ty Mueller to Drew O’Connor’s unit, a spot usually filled by Boeser (who was in the box) or Elias Pettersson (currently out with injury). Linus Karlsson, who spent around one minute on the penalty kill on Sunday, joined Filip Chytil’s unit.
Tonight was a big game for Vancouver’s opponents, as this was Detroit’s first game since the team traded Dylan Larkin to the Montréal Canadiens. Of two contracted players received in the deal, only Kirby Dach made his Red Wings debut tonight. The newly-acquired Detroit forward played a big role in helping score the Red Wings’ fourth goal of the game, making the play to keep the puck active in Vancouver’s zone, though he did not end up getting an assist for his efforts.
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It took the Canucks until the third period to finally score their first goal on Red Wings netminder Daniil Tarasov. Setting up the goal by Cotter was none-other than Vancouver’s newest acquisition, Reinhardt. The new Canucks forward’s battle for the puck behind the net allowed Vancouver to maintain possession, with Reinhardt being awarded for his efforts in the form of an assist. The ex-Florida Panther also finished the game with six hits in 13:31 minutes played.
Consistent with their in-season patterns, however, the Canucks surrendered a goal shortly after scoring their own once again. Around 30 seconds later, Arvidsson tipped the puck past Meriläinen to log his third point of the game, comfortably putting the game away for the Red Wings.
Stagnant feels like the best way to describe Vancouver’s overall effort tonight. The Canucks spent the bulk of the game jammed up in their own zone, with Detroit coming out with a seemingly newfound energy following their big weekend blockbuster. While they did get some chances in front of Tarasov, Vancouver didn’t quite do enough to strong-arm their way into a potential comeback.
Nov 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Daniil Tarasov (80) makes a save during the first period against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
Stats and Facts:
- Brock Boeser’s point streak ends at 11 games
- Filip Chytil leads Vancouver’s forwards in TOI with 18:09 minutes played
- Paul Cotter scores his first goal in 21 games
- Ty Mueller takes the most draws of all Canucks, winning 9/13
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
1:16 - DET: Emmitt Finnie (9) from Viktor Arvidsson
4:05 - DET: Emmitt Finnie (10) from Marco Kasper
19:03 - DET: Lucas Raymond (10) from Moritz Seider and Viktor Arvidsson (PPG)
2nd Period:
6:24 - DET: J.T. Compher (4) from Michael Brandsegg-Nygård
3rd Period:
7:26 - VAN: Paul Cotter (5) from Cole Reinhardt and Jacob Quillan
8:08 - DET: Viktor Arvidsson (9) from Moritz Seider and Emmitt Finnie
Up Next:
Vancouver Canucks @ Philadelphia Flyers, November 27, 2026, 1:00 pm PCT
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