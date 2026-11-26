It took the Canucks until the third period to finally score their first goal on Red Wings netminder Daniil Tarasov. Setting up the goal by Cotter was none-other than Vancouver’s newest acquisition, Reinhardt. The new Canucks forward’s battle for the puck behind the net allowed Vancouver to maintain possession, with Reinhardt being awarded for his efforts in the form of an assist. The ex-Florida Panther also finished the game with six hits in 13:31 minutes played.