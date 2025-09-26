Canucks Projected Roster For 2025 Pre-Season Game Against The Kraken

The Vancouver Canucks continue their 2025 pre-season on Friday night when they take on the Seattle Kraken. Vancouver and Seattle have already faced off once this year, with the Kraken defeating the Canucks 5-3. Here is a look at Vancouver's projected roster for Friday's rematch:
Brock Boeser
Danila Klimovich
Jonathan Lekkerimäki
Elias Pettersson
Kiefer Sherwood
Vilmer Alriksson
Teddy Blueger
Aatu Räty
Jake DeBrusk
Braeden Cootes
Evander Kane
Vitali Kravtsov
Tom Willander
Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson
Quinn Hughes
Kirill Kudryavtsev
Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo
Berkly Catton
Freddy Gaudreau
Eeli Tolvanen
Ty Kartye
Ben Meyers
Jacob Melanson
Jani Nyman-
Oscar Fisker Molgaard
Ryan Winterton
Mitchell Stephens
Logan Morrison
Jagger Firkus
Ryan Lindgren
Cale Fleury
Ryker Evans
Ville Ottavainen
Tyson Jugnauth
Lukas Dragicevic
Matt Murray
Philipp Grubauer
The Canucks play their third game of the 2025 pre-season on Friday when Seattle visits Rogers Arena. Vancouver is 1-1-0 so far through two pre-season games. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT with the game being broadcast on Sportsnet.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.