Canucks Projected Roster For 2025 Pre-Season Game Against The Kraken

The Vancouver Canucks continue their 2025 pre-season on Friday night when they take on the Seattle Kraken. Vancouver and Seattle have already faced off once this year, with the Kraken defeating the Canucks 5-3. Here is a look at Vancouver's projected roster for Friday's rematch:

Forward:

Brock Boeser

Danila Klimovich

Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Elias Pettersson

Kiefer Sherwood

Vilmer Alriksson

Teddy Blueger

Aatu Räty

Jake DeBrusk

Braeden Cootes

Evander Kane

Vitali Kravtsov

Defence:

Tom Willander

Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson

Quinn Hughes

Kirill Kudryavtsev

Goaltenders:

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Seattle Kraken Projected Lineup:

Forwards:

Berkly Catton

Freddy Gaudreau

Eeli Tolvanen

Ty Kartye

Ben Meyers

Jacob Melanson

Jani Nyman-

Oscar Fisker Molgaard

Ryan Winterton

Mitchell Stephens

Logan Morrison

Jagger Firkus

Defence:

Ryan Lindgren

Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans

Ville Ottavainen

Tyson Jugnauth

Lukas Dragicevic

Goaltenders:

Matt Murray

Philipp Grubauer

The Canucks play their third game of the 2025 pre-season on Friday when Seattle visits Rogers Arena. Vancouver is 1-1-0 so far through two pre-season games. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT with the game being broadcast on Sportsnet.

