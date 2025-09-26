    • Powered by Roundtable

    Canucks Projected Roster For 2025 Pre-Season Game Against The Kraken

    The Vancouver Canucks continue their 2025 pre-season on Friday night when they take on the Seattle Kraken. Vancouver and Seattle have already faced off once this year, with the Kraken defeating the Canucks 5-3. Here is a look at Vancouver's projected roster for Friday's rematch:

    Forward:

    Brock Boeser
    Danila Klimovich 
    Jonathan Lekkerimäki
    Elias Pettersson
    Kiefer Sherwood
    Vilmer Alriksson
    Teddy Blueger
    Aatu Räty
    Jake DeBrusk
    Braeden Cootes
    Evander Kane
    Vitali Kravtsov

    Defence:

    Tom Willander
    Pierre-Olivier Joseph
    Filip Hronek
    Elias Pettersson
    Quinn Hughes
    Kirill Kudryavtsev

    Goaltenders:

    Kevin Lankinen
    Nikita Tolopilo

    Seattle Kraken Projected Lineup:

    Forwards:

    Berkly Catton
    Freddy Gaudreau
    Eeli Tolvanen
    Ty Kartye
    Ben Meyers
    Jacob Melanson
    Jani Nyman-
    Oscar Fisker Molgaard
    Ryan Winterton
    Mitchell Stephens
    Logan Morrison
    Jagger Firkus

    Defence:

    Ryan Lindgren
    Cale Fleury
    Ryker Evans
    Ville Ottavainen
    Tyson Jugnauth
    Lukas Dragicevic

    Goaltenders:

    Matt Murray
    Philipp Grubauer

    The Canucks play their third game of the 2025 pre-season on Friday when Seattle visits Rogers Arena. Vancouver is 1-1-0 so far through two pre-season games. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT with the game being broadcast on Sportsnet. 

    Jan 25, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) celebrates his goal with defenseman Filip Hronek (17) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) in the second period against the Washington Capitals at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

