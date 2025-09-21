Canucks Reveal Roster For First Game Of The 2025 Pre-Season Versus The Kraken

The 2025 pre-season is officially here as the Vancouver Canucks will be taking on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. The game will be streamed on Canucks.com, with puck drop scheduled for 5:00 pm PT. Tonight will be the first of six pre-season games, which will feature Vancouver taking on Seattle, the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers.

Sunday's roster will feature a mix of experienced NHLers and young players trying to make the team. Some notable names include Kiefer Sherwood, Teddy Blueger and Nils Höglander. The roster also includes Braeden Cootes and Sawyer Mynio, who both played in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Forwards:

Danila Klimovich

Arshdeep Bains

Joseph Labate

Drew O'Connor

Nils Höglander

Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Kiefer Sherwood

Teddy Blueger

Chase Stillman

Filip Chytil

Braeden Cootes

Nils Åman

Defence:

Tom Willander

Pierre-Oliver Joseph

Elias Pettersson

Sawyer Mynio

Jimmy Schuldt

Parker Alcos

Victor Mancini

Goaltenders:

Nikita Tolopilo

Ty Young

