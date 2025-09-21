    • Powered by Roundtable

    Canucks Reveal Roster For First Game Of The 2025 Pre-Season Versus The Kraken

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Sep 21, 2025, 16:34
    Adam Kierszenblat
    Sep 21, 2025, 16:34
    Updated at: Sep 21, 2025, 16:34

    The 2025 pre-season is officially here as the Vancouver Canucks will be taking on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. The game will be streamed on Canucks.com, with puck drop scheduled for 5:00 pm PT. Tonight will be the first of six pre-season games, which will feature Vancouver taking on Seattle, the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers

    Sunday's roster will feature a mix of experienced NHLers and young players trying to make the team. Some notable names include Kiefer Sherwood, Teddy Blueger and Nils Höglander. The roster also includes Braeden Cootes and Sawyer Mynio, who both played in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds. 

    Forwards: 

    Danila Klimovich
    Arshdeep Bains
    Joseph Labate
    Drew O'Connor
    Nils Höglander
    Jonathan Lekkerimäki
    Kiefer Sherwood
    Teddy Blueger
    Chase Stillman
    Filip Chytil
    Braeden Cootes
    Nils Åman

    Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site

    3 Bold Predictions For The Vancouver Canucks’ 2025–26 Pre-Season

    Vancouver Canucks Assistant Coach Kevin Dean Talks Defence After Day 3 Of Training Camp

    Standouts From The Vancouver Canucks 2025 Training Camp Scrimmage

    Defence:

    Tom Willander
    Pierre-Oliver Joseph
    Elias Pettersson
    Sawyer Mynio
    Jimmy Schuldt
    Parker Alcos
    Victor Mancini

    Goaltenders:

    Nikita Tolopilo
    Ty Young

    Apr 2, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood (44) during pre game warm up against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

    Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

    The Hockey News