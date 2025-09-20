Standouts From The Vancouver Canucks 2025 Training Camp Scrimmage

The Vancouver Canucks hit the ice on Saturday in Penticton for the annual training camp scrimmage. This year's game saw Team White defeat Team Blue 4-1 in front of a packed South Okanagan Events Centre. Here is a look at players, lines and pairings that stood out during the scrimmage.

Kiefer Sherwood, Braeden Cootes And Arshdeep Bains

The most notable trio from the scrimmage was the line of Kiefer Sherwood, Braeden Cootes and Arshdeep Bains. Sherwood and Bains each found the back of the net, while Cootes did not look out of place, regardless of who he was matched up against. Overall, this trio stood out throughout camp and might be used together once the pre-season gets started.

While all three players stood out, the most impressive of the trio was Sherwood. Honestly, it was hard to tell he was playing in a scrimmage as his intensity rivaled that of a regular season game. Based on his performance during training camp, it is clear that Sherwood is ready for the campaign to start as he was one of the most notable players over the past few days.

Elias Pettersson And Victor Mancini

On the blue line, the duo of Elias Pettersson and Victor Mancini really stood out. Both brought some physicality and were able to win puck battles along the wall. Pettersson and Mancini also did a good job of reading off each other at both ends of the ice.

A good indication that Pettersson and Mancini impressed during the game was that they were name checked by Assistant Coach Kevin Dean during his media availability. It is clear that they have developed some chemistry and have skill sets that match well as a pair. While both are currently fighting for a spot on the opening night roster, it is very possible that Pettersson and Mancini could be a duo at the NHL level in the very near future.

Filip Chytil

Filip Chytil was flying throughout the scrimmage. He utilized his speed to create partial breakaways, which at one point drew a penalty. Chytil also showed off his ability to handle the puck at full speed, as he was able to consistently create controlled zone entries.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

"My Goal Is To Make The Team.": Canucks Victor Mancini Is Focused On Becoming A Full-Time NHLer Heading Into The 2025-26 Season

“I Know What’s Ahead Of Me, And I’m Working For That”: Canucks’ Filip Chytil Speaks On Second-Line Centre Role At Canucks Training Camp

“Play Hard And Be Ready:” Canucks Nils Höglander Enters His Sixth NHL Season Ready To Showcase His Grit & Physicality

One of the reasons Chytil has stood out at training camp is that the Canucks don't have many players with his skill set. He is arguably one of the fastest on the team and is one of a handful of players who elects to carry into the zone rather than dump it in and hope the winger can win a race to the loose puck. Projected as Vancouver's second-line center, Chytil could be in store for a big season if he can stay healthy.

Quinn Hughes

It is hard to describe just how good Quinn Hughes is. Even in the scrimmage, he was pulling off moves that few others in the league can replicate. From his skating to his puck handling, Hughes put on a show for the fans in Penticton on Saturday.

One interesting note from training camp in regards to Hughes is that he was partnered with Filip Hronek the entire time. While this is not shocking, it is a good indicator that the duo will play together this season, rather than be split to help balance out the defence core. Ultimately, these two should see plenty of time together this year, and could each be among the league leaders in minutes by the end of the campaign.

Nikita Tolopilo

While all four goaltenders were impressive, Nikita Tolopilo takes home the best goalie award from the scrimmage. He used his size well and was able to direct pucks towards the wall and out of danger. Tolopilo was also perfect in the shootout as he was able to stay patient against some of the Canucks top point producers.

The 2025-26 season will be a massive one for Tolopilo as he is the projected starter for the Abbotsford Canucks. The 25-year-old will have some big shoes to fill as he takes over for Artūrs Šilovs, who is now with the Pittsburgh Pengins. Based on his performance over the last few days, it appears that his season is off to a good start, as he was a standout in Penticton.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.