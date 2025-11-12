Canucks' Thatcher Demko Leaves Game Versus The Winnipeg Jets

After playing only one period for the Vancouver Canucks against the Winnipeg Jets, goaltender Thatcher Demko has left tonight's game, the team announced during the second period. This comes after Demko took the weekend off for maintenance reasons, leaving Kevin Lankinen in net for Vancouver tonight after starting games on both Saturday and Sunday.

Between breaks in play during the first period, Demko was seen stretching while in the net. He also looked to be in slight discomfort after making a save. During the first period, Demko stopped five of eight shots faced, with one goal against coming during a power play for the Jets. He was not present on the bench or in net to start the second period and was ultimately deemed out for the remainder of the game.

Demko was announced as tonight's starter only a few hours ago, during the Canucks' morning skate. Prior to tonight, the goaltender had not played since last Monday against the Nashville Predators. The Canucks recalled Jiří Patera from the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday as a result.

In the event that Demko's absence lasts longer than tonight, it will be Lankinen and Patera who will embark on the Canucks' upcoming road trip. This road trip includes a back-to-back that will see them take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday and the Florida Panthers on Monday.

