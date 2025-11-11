Thatcher Demko Returns As Canucks Battle The Jets

The Vancouver Canucks will be receiving a massive boost on Tuesday as Thatcher Demko returns to the crease. The 29-year-old has missed the last two games due to what the club is calling "maintenance". This season, Demko is 5-4-0 with a .911 save percentage.

Demko's health will likely remain a question throughout the season. This particular situation has caused plenty of angst among the fanbase, as during his "After Hours" interview on Saturday, GM Patrik Allvin said that Demko was a possibility to play on Sunday night. In the end, Kevin Lankinen started both games of the weekend back-to-back while Jiří Patera served as the backup.

As for other injury notes, forward Jonathan Lekkerimäki was at practice in a contact jersey. The 21-year-old winger has been out since October 19 and has only played four games this year. During those four games, Lekkerimäki has one goal while averaging 9:54 of ice time a night.

Victor Mancini also returned to morning skate on Tuesday. The 23-year-old has played five NHL games this year but was injured back on October 26. Mancini won't play on Tuesday but is projected to join the team during their upcoming road trip.

The Canucks wrap up their four-game homestand on Tuesday when the Winnipeg Jets come to town. Last season, Winnipeg won the season series, picking up two wins against Vancouver. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT from Rogers Arena.

