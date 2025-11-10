Canucks Tie Game Late But Fall 5-4 In Overtime To The Avalanche

The Vancouver Canucks fought hard but came up just short as they fell 5-4 in overtime to the Colorado Avalanche. Linus Karlsson, Kiefer Sherwood, and Drew O'Connor scored while Jake DeBrusk tied the game on the power play with under five minutes to go in regulation. As for Kevin Lankinen, he stopped 27 of the 32 shots he faced in the loss.

While they did fall in overtime, Vancouver deserves a lot of credit for the way they played in this game. The Canucks were able to go toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in the NHL and skate away with a hard-earned point. Overall, there were a handful of positives, including depth players stepping up and the power play delivering when the team needed it most.

"I mean, that's obviously a point of emphasis," said DeBrusk post-game when asked about the power play. "I feel like we talk about a lot. Need to be better there. We had some other chances too, but, you know, you look at it and timing is everything. Got us to the extra frame where we had a chance to win it. I feel like that's a good confidence booster, and in some respects, but you want the two points."

Before diving further into the game, we must give Nathan MacKinnon a shoutout. The 30-year-old was unstoppable on Sunday, finishing the game with two goals and five points. Luckily for fans in Vancouver, they will get the chance to cheer for him rather than against him in a few months when Team Canada hits the ice at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Back to the game, the fans at Rogers Arena were treated to arguably the most exciting game of the season. Despite being outmatched in terms of roster depth, the Canucks did not let up and pushed until the final whistle. Ultimately, it was a full team effort as 14 players finished with a blocked shot, while every skater finished with at least one shot attempt.

Now, for the main issue, which was once again the penalty kill. After going perfect on Saturday night, Vancouver allowed two goals on three power plays Sunday. At this point, the Canucks current penalty kill struggles are perplexing as they have now allowed 18 goals against this season.

The biggest takeaway from this game was Vancouver's overall effort. As mentioned, they fought hard all game and were able to pick up a much-deserved point on home ice. While there is still work to be done in terms of fixing the team's defensive coverage, the Canucks should be pleased with the level of effort they put forth on Sunday night.

Stats and Facts:

- With his 75th career power play assist, Brock Boeser ties Sami Salo and Cliff Ronning for the 22nd most power play assists in franchise history

- Drew O'Connor has now scored a shorthanded goal in each of the last three seasons

- With his 91st point, Filip Hronek moves into 29th all-time in franchise history for points by a defenceman

- Quinn Hughes led all players with seven shots on Sunday night

Scoring Summary:

1st Period:

6:41- COL: Nathan MacKinnon (13) from Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar

8:10- COL: Nathan MacKinnon (14) from Victor Olofsson and Valeri Nichushkin (PPG)

11:47- VAN: Linus Karlsson (1) from Filip Hronek and Evander Kane

2nd Period:

1:44- VAN: Kiefer Sherwood (10)

3rd Period:

00:28- COL: Artturi Lehkonen (5) from Brent Burns and Nathan MacKinnon

7:26- VAN: Drew O'Connor (4) (SHG)

9:47- COL: Artturi Lehkonen (6) from Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon (PPG)

16:59- VAN: Jake DeBrusk (5) from Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes (PPG)

Overtime:

1:08- COL: Gavin Brindley (3) from Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon

Up Next:

The Canucks wrap up their four-game homestand on Tuesday when the Winnipeg Jets come to town. Last season, Winnipeg won the season series, picking up two wins against Vancouver. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT from Rogers Arena.

