The Stats Behind Canucks’ Quinn Hughes And Avalanche’s Cale Makar’s Career Matchups

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes and defenceman Cale Makar are the two best defencemen in the NHL at the moment. The two have faced off 11 times so far throughout their careers, with tonight expected to be their 12th matchup against one-another. Let’s break down the stats of each of these 11 matchups between these two.

November 16, 2019

While Makar finished this particular matchup with more points, it was Hughes who took the lead in advanced stats. The Canucks defenceman finished the game with a CF% and xGF% of above 50% in all strengths, 5-on-5, and on the power play. He finished with a higher rating than Makar in two of these three categories. Hughes also dominated in limiting both general scoring chances and high-danger scoring chances against, while creating more scoring chances-for.

November 11, 2021

Again, Makar led the way in points in the two defencemen’s second matchup, putting up two assists compared to Hughes’ zero. However, it was Hughes who led the way in all strengths and 5-on-5 analytics, registering the higher CF% and xGF%. Makar registered the higher CF% and xGF% on the power play, but Hughes had more scoring chances-for and high-danger scoring chances. One thing to note about this game is the fact that Hughes spent 1:40 on the penalty kill, while Makar played shorthanded for 0:22, which likely impacts each player’s stats in all strengths.

November 17, 2021

This particular game, less than a week after their most recent match, was a great one for Hughes on 5-on-5. The Canucks defenceman had 23 scoring chances-for in all strengths and 21 while playing 5-on-5, as well as 11 all-strengths high-danger scoring chances-for and 10 on 5-on-5. Makar took the lead on points again with a goal and an assist.

March 23, 2022

Hughes and Makar’s next matchup was more even, though the latter played more minutes overall except for on the penalty kill. Neither deefenceman registered a point in this game, but Makar finished with more shots. Hughes had the higher totals in CF% and xGF%, finishing with the higher stat in three of four categories for each. Makar registered scoring chances-for and high-danger scoring chances, but Hughes was more effective in limiting scoring chances-against and high-danger scoring chances against.

November 23, 2022

The fifth instalment of the Hughes/Makar matchup fell in Makar’s favour on the scoresheet. The Avalanche defenceman played more minutes and had higher CF% in all situations, also registering a higher xGF% in every situation except for 5-on-5. Hughes had the better defensive numbers, allowing less scoring chances and high-danger scoring chances-against in all scenarios as well as 5-on-5.

January 5, 2023

This game was pretty even between the two defencemen as well, with Makar having higher overall numbers on 5-on-5 and Hughes putting up better numbers on the power play. Makar took home the higher xGF% on 5-on-5, while Hughes posted the higher CF%. Hughes put up a better xGF% in all scenarios, but Makar had the higher CF% in these situations. Again, it should be noted that Hughes only played 0:16 on the penalty kill, while Makar spent over five minutes shorthanded.

November 22, 2023

During this game, it was Makar who had the overall better performance, beating Hughes in the majority of his stats in 5-on-5 and all scenarios. The only category that Hughes beat Makar in during all situations was in high-danger scoring chances against, in which Hughes limited the Avalanche to zero while Makar allowed two. Hughes, on the other hand, did more in his extended minutes on the power play.

February 20, 2024

On February 20, it was Hughes who registered the lone point between the two defencemen, but it was Makar who dominated in advanced stats. Makar put together a higher CF%, xGF%, SCF, and HDCF overall as well as on 5-on-5, while limiting the Canucks to less scoring chances and high-danger scoring chances in the same categories.

March 13, 2024

A little less than a month after their last matchup, Makar had yet another dominant performance. The Avalanche defenceman put together a higher CF% and xGF% in every category compared to Hughes and also played 3:28 on the penalty kill. Hughes’ top statistics compared to Makar were in scoring-chances and high-danger scoring chances-for, putting together more on 5-on-5 as well as on the power play.

December 16, 2024

Hughes and Makar’s first matchup of last season tied them in more categories than they have been in the past. The two defencemen posted the same totals in points, shots produced and general scoring chances-for on 5-on-4 power plays, as well as 5-on-5 and overall scoring chances against. For the most part, the rest of the stats went in Makar’s favour.

April 10, 2025

The most recent matchup between Hughes and Makar proved to be the biggest bounce-back for Hughes. The Canucks defenceman led the way in CF% and xGF% both overall, on 5-on-5, and on the power play, as well as in scoring chances-for and high-danger scoring chances-for at 5-on-5. Makar played more minutes overall and spent more time on ice while shorthanded.

