Garland Out With Injury, Räty & Lekkerimäki Return To The Lineup As Canucks Battle The Kings

The Vancouver Canucks will be making multiple lineup changes for their Saturday night matchup against the L.A. Kings. The most notable change is that Conor Garland will miss the game due to an upper-body injury. At the time of writing, there are no further details regarding how long Garland will be out for.

Lukas Reichel and defenceman Elias Pettersson will also be healthy scratches on Saturday night. The three players drawing into the lineup will be Aatu Räty, Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Pierre-Olivier Joseph. Since the Canucks did not have a morning skate, exact lines will only be available once warm-ups start.

Lastly, Kevin Lankinen is Vancouver's projected starter. The 30-year-old has missed the past two games due to personal reasons. This season, Lankinen is 4-7-2 with a .880 save percentage.

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

