How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 25 Games In

The Vancouver Canucks are 20 games into the 2025–26 season. After their chaotic 3–2 loss to the San Jose Sharks last night, they currently sport a record of 10–13–2 throughout the season. Here’s how they’re performing compared to the rest of the NHL.

Team Stats

Vancouver’s team numbers don’t look fantastic at this particular moment. They’re within the bottom-five in the NHL in four categories: their overall record (10–13–2), points-percentage (0.44), goals-against (93), and penalty kill (70.5%). In three of these categories, they fall within the bottom-three in the league. With that being said, they currently rank 12th in goals-for with 76 and 14th in power play percentage with 21.6% — the only two stats in which they place within the top-15.

Individual Skaters

The Canucks’ numbers produced by individual skaters are kind of all-over the place. Vancouver’s TOI stats say a lot about how the team has deployed their players throughout the year, as they have placed within the top-10 in overall (Filip Hronek, 609:48), power play (Quinn Hughes, 102:24), and penalty killing (Marcus Pettersson, 89:22) TOI. As well, Kiefer Sherwood still remains within the top-three in the NHL in hits with 103, only 11 away from Yakov Trenin’s league-leading 114.

Goaltenders

Despite Kevin Lankinen taking the bulk of the games throughout the season, Thatcher Demko still ranks first on the team in the majority of categories such as SV% (.903), goals against average (2.80), wins (5), and high-danger SV% (.837). With that being said, the Canucks’ goaltending group does not crack the top-10 in the NHL in any of these stats. Their highest-ranked goaltending stat is the amount of high-danger shots-faced by Lankinen, who ranks 15th in the NHL in that category.

Vancouver’s next five games consist of a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings tonight and a game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Then, the Canucks return home for a weekend back-to-back against the Utah Mammoth and Minnesota Wild, as well as a game against the Detroit Red Wings the week after.

