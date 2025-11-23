Lankinen Gets 12th Start Of The Season As Canucks Battle The Flames

For the 12th time this season, Kevin Lankinen will be getting the start for the Vancouver Canucks. As per Head Coach Adam Foote, the 30-year-old is the projected starter for Vancouver's matchup on Sunday against the Calgary Flames. So far this season, Lankinen is 4-6-2 with a save percentage of .886.

Lankinen has found some success against the Flames during his career. In six games, he is 3-2-0 and has allowed 11 goals on 157 shots. Last season, Lankinen faced Calgary three times, posting a 2-1-0 record.

As for the roster, it will stay the same as Thursday night's loss to the Dallas Stars. Despite missing practice on Saturday due to an illness, Filip Hronek will play on Sunday. Unless a last-minute change occurs, the projected scratches for Sunday will be P.O. Joseph, Lukas Reicheland, and Arshdeep Bains.

The Canucks and Flames will battle on Sunday for the second time this season. Vancouver defeated Calgary 5-1 earlier this year, but enters this game with a 1-3-2 record in its last six games. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT at Rogers Arena.

