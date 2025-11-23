Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 15

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!
In this week’s episode of Hockey, Actually, Izzy and Nicolleta take you inside the Goldeneyes’ inaugural PWHL season home-opener, discussing the atmosphere around the Pacific Coliseum, some appearances by the Canucks, and players that stood out on the ice. Then, they switch gears to talking about David Kämpf’s Canucks debut, Vancouver’s third period woes, as well as the mindset of injured players from an athlete’s perspective.
0:55 — Atmosphere, Fans, and the Off-Ice Aspects of The Goldeneyes’ Home-Opener
14:12 — Looking At The Home-Opener On The Ice
24:55 — Early Signs of a Vancouver/Seattle Rivalry?
28:54 — Canucks Supporting the Goldeneyes
33:02 — The Canucks are Making Moves
46:00 — Looking at Injuries
53:40 — Third Periods Have Not Been Kind to The Canucks
