    Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 15

    Nov 23, 2025, 18:00
    Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 15

    Nov 23, 2025, 18:00
    Nov 23, 2025, 18:00
    Updated at: Nov 23, 2025, 18:00

    Breaking down episode 15 of Vancouver Canucks podcast Hockey, Actually.

    Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

    In this week’s episode of Hockey, Actually, Izzy and Nicolleta take you inside the Goldeneyes’ inaugural PWHL season home-opener, discussing the atmosphere around the Pacific Coliseum, some appearances by the Canucks, and players that stood out on the ice. Then, they switch gears to talking about David Kämpf’s Canucks debut, Vancouver’s third period woes, as well as the mindset of injured players from an athlete’s perspective. 

    Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 15. 

    0:55 — Atmosphere, Fans, and the Off-Ice Aspects of The Goldeneyes’ Home-Opener 

    • 4:04 — Evidence of the Goldeneyes growing women’s hockey out west 
    • 8:09 — Goldeneyes fans love their merch 
    • 11:43 — Vancouver’s sporting community is interlinked 

    14:12 — Looking At The Home-Opener On The Ice 

    • 15:18 — Abby Boreen takes over the game 
    • 17:26 — Room to improve on…? 
    • 21:16 — How Brian Idalski fits as a Head Coach 
    • 23:35 — Your first-ever Goldeneyes goal, scored by none-other than Sarah Nurse

    24:55 — Early Signs of a Vancouver/Seattle Rivalry? 

    • 26:02 — Torrent captain Hilary Knight’s words on a potential rivalry with the Goldeneyes 

    28:54 — Canucks Supporting the Goldeneyes

    • 30:12 — Aatu Räty = Goldeneyes’ biggest fan? 

    33:02 — The Canucks are Making Moves 

    • 33:20 — David Kämpf’s Canucks debut 
    • 36:52 — Is Lukas Reichel getting traded already? 

    46:00 — Looking at Injuries 

    • 46:17 — The fate of Demko 
    • 48:20 — An athlete’s perspective on player injuries 
    • 50:05 — The psychology behind career-ending injuries 

    53:40 — Third Periods Have Not Been Kind to The Canucks 

    • 54:19 — The importance of urgency 

    Watch Episode 15 Here: 

    Previous Episodes: 

    Episode 14

    Episode 13

    Episode 12

    Episode 11

    Episode 10

    Episode 9

    Episode 8

    Episode 7

    Episode 6

    Episode 5

    Episode 4

    Episode 3

    Episode 2

    Episode 1

    Photo Credit: PWHL&nbsp;

