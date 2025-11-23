Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 15

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

In this week’s episode of Hockey, Actually, Izzy and Nicolleta take you inside the Goldeneyes’ inaugural PWHL season home-opener, discussing the atmosphere around the Pacific Coliseum, some appearances by the Canucks, and players that stood out on the ice. Then, they switch gears to talking about David Kämpf’s Canucks debut, Vancouver’s third period woes, as well as the mindset of injured players from an athlete’s perspective.

Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 15.

0:55 — Atmosphere, Fans, and the Off-Ice Aspects of The Goldeneyes’ Home-Opener

4:04 — Evidence of the Goldeneyes growing women’s hockey out west

8:09 — Goldeneyes fans love their merch

11:43 — Vancouver’s sporting community is interlinked

14:12 — Looking At The Home-Opener On The Ice

15:18 — Abby Boreen takes over the game

17:26 — Room to improve on…?

21:16 — How Brian Idalski fits as a Head Coach

23:35 — Your first-ever Goldeneyes goal, scored by none-other than Sarah Nurse

24:55 — Early Signs of a Vancouver/Seattle Rivalry?

26:02 — Torrent captain Hilary Knight’s words on a potential rivalry with the Goldeneyes

28:54 — Canucks Supporting the Goldeneyes

30:12 — Aatu Räty = Goldeneyes’ biggest fan?

33:02 — The Canucks are Making Moves

33:20 — David Kämpf’s Canucks debut

36:52 — Is Lukas Reichel getting traded already?

46:00 — Looking at Injuries

46:17 — The fate of Demko

48:20 — An athlete’s perspective on player injuries

50:05 — The psychology behind career-ending injuries

53:40 — Third Periods Have Not Been Kind to The Canucks

54:19 — The importance of urgency

Watch Episode 15 Here:

Latest From THN's Vancouver Canucks Site:

Canucks’ Aatu Räty, Other Vancouver Sports Figures Showing Full-Fledged Support For Newly-Established Vancouver Goldeneyes

“I’d Probably Say Wing Right Now”: Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote Speaks On What Position He Believes Best Fits Lukas Reichel

Teddy Blueger’s Absence Impacts The Canucks Much More Than Some May Think

