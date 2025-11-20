Lankinen Starts, Garland Returns As Canucks Battle The Stars

The Vancouver Canucks will be getting a key piece of their lineup back against the Dallas Stars. After missing one game, Conor Garland returns Thursday night for the start of a two-game homestand. Garland is off to a strong start this season as he is already up to 13 points through 17 games.

With Garland returning, Vancouver will be mixing up their forward trios for Thursday night. Garland is projected to be on a line with Brock Boeser and David Kämpf, while Kiefer Sherwood will play with Elias Pettersson and Evander Kane. As for the bottom six, that is projected to feature Aatu Räty between Jake DeBrusk and Drew O'Connor, while Max Sasson will center Lukas Reichel and Linus Karlsson.

Shifting over to goaltending, Kevin Lankinen will be the Canucks starter against the Stars. This season, the 30-year-old has a 4-5-2 record with a save percentage of .890. Overall, Lankinen has had success against Dallas, posting a 6-3-1 record in 11 games.

Lastly, Teddy Blueger was on the ice for the morning skate on Thursday. The 31-year-old was in a red non-contact jersey as he works his way back from an injury. Blueger has played only twice this season, with his last game on October 19.

Vancouver kicks off a two-game homestand Thursday against the Stars. These two clubs have already met this year, with the Canucks defeating Dallas 5-3. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT at Rogers Arena and will be broadcast on Sportsnet.

