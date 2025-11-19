Canucks Adam Foote Provides Injury Updates On Blueger, Forbort and Höglander

Following practice on Wednesday, Vancouver Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote provided some updated injury information. While Conor Garland is ready to return from his one-game absence, Teddy Blueger, Derek Forbort, and Nils Höglander are not close to returning. Here are the updates for Blueger, Forbort and Höglander.

Starting with Blueger, Foote indicated that he has had a setback in his recovery. The 31-year-old hasn't played since October 19 and was listed as week-to-week by GM Patrik Allvin earlier this week. As per Foote, the hope is that Blueger will start skating in a few days but it may take some extra time for him to get back into the lineup due to the amount of time Blueger has missed.

As for Forbort, the news was not good. At the moment, there is no timetable for his return to the ice. Forbort has not played since October 11 and has been placed on LTIR since then.

When asked about Forbort, Foote said, "I think, the last couple years. When you get into the midsection stuff, whatever it is, I think they want to start from scratch and fix it."

Lastly, Höglander is projected to return in the next few weeks. The 24-year-old had successful lower-body surgery on September 29 and was initially given an eight to 10 week recovery period. As per Foote, Höglander should return closer to the 10-week mark, which would be around December 8.

