Lekkerimäki Projected To Join Top Six As Canucks Battle The Avalanche

The Vancouver Canucks are projected to have some new-look forward lines when they take on the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night. As per the Canucks lines from practice on Monday, Jonathan Lekkerimäki will be bumped up to the first line to play alongside Elias Pettersson and Evander Kane. As for Jake DeBrusk, he is projected to play on the third line with Drew O'Connor and Max Sasson.

Lekkerimäki has split this season between the NHL and AHL. In five games with Vancouver, the 21-year-old has one goal and four shots on goal. As for his time with the Abbotsford Canucks, Lekkerimäki has three goals and five points in five games.

Defenceman Elias Pettersson is also projected to return to the lineup. The 21-year-old was a healthy scratch last game in favour of Pierre-Olivier Joseph. This season, Pettersson has two assists while averaging 13:29 per game.

As for in net, the Canucks are projected to turn to Kevin Lankinen. The 30-year-old is 4-7-3 on the season with a save percentage of .881. Lankinen has struggled against the Avalanche throughout his career, posting a 1-3-1 record.

Lastly, Valeri Nichushkin is projected to return on Tuesday for Colorado. The 30-year-old has been dealing with an injury and last played on November 11. In other news, a few Avalanche players, including Nathan MacKinnon, were recently dealing with an illness, but are all expected to play on Tuesday.

Game Information:

Start time: 6:00 pm PT

Venue: Ball Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

