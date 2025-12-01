NHL Insider Throws Bizarre Shot At Canucks Center Elias Pettersson

The war of words between Michael Bublé and Frank Seravalli has taken a bizarre turn. While appearing on the Big Show with Rusic and Rose on Sportsnet 960, Seravalli attempted to take a shot at both Bublé and Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson. Unfortunately, the jab did not land as the claim Seravalli made is not factually correct.

"I found it very odd," said Seravalli during his hit on November 28, 2025. "I guess, in the end, I would expect nothing less of someone whose named one of his children after perhaps the NHL's most overpaid player... He has one of his kid's that is partially named after Elias Pettersson."

The comment came after Bublé threw his own shot earlier in the week. During an appearance on the show Donnie & Dhali, the Burnaby-born singer said, "If Frank Seravalli is a Canucks insider, then the 40-year-old virgin was a pornstar." Bublé's comment came while answering a question about his recent Instagram activity, which included responding to fans about the team.

While Bublé's son does share the same name as the Canucks center, Seravalli's comments are not factual. Vancouver drafted Pettersson in 2017, which is a year after Bublé's son was born. Simply put, unless Bublé knew who the Canucks would draft over a year in advance, the claim can be considered false.

Friday's comments were not the first time this season that Seravalli has thrown a shot at Pettersson. In late October, he said on his show, "Frankly Hockey", "Change of scenery?" No one's gonna take him on. What you're talking about is a buyout next year. Obviously, that's a long ways off. I think you're stuck in the meantime; you pray he somehow finds some confidence." Since the comments on October 22, 2025, Pettersson has 18 points in 19 games and leads all forwards in the NHL in blocks with 47 through 26 games.

