"He Plays His Role Really Well": Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin Speaks About Potentially Re-Signing Kiefer Sherwood

The Vancouver Canucks have a complicated decision to make this season when it comes to Kiefer Sherwood. The 30-year-old forward is an unrestricted free agent this coming off-season, and will need a significant raise from his current $1.5 million cap hit. Sherwood is also on pace for yet another career year, as he is already up to 10 goals through the team's first 17 games.

On a recent edition of "After Hours" on Sportsnet, GM Patrik Alvin spoke on Sherwood's future. Based on the Canucks General Manager's answer, it does not sound like the two sides are close to a deal. Allvin also mentioned how cap space may be limited this off-season, which could prohibit a potential signing.

"Well, it's still early here," said Allvin. "Kiefer has been a good player for us. He plays his role really well, and he's a guy that can play in different positions in the lineup. I think he's effective in the bottom six when he plays his role with intensity and finish checks and bring the energy and juice every day. So we're very happy with it. We'll see. I only have so much money with the cap. In the end of the day, it will dictate if we can afford players or not."

Kiefer Sherwood’s Next Move: What A New Contract Could Look Like For The Vancouver Canucks' Current Goals Leader

Kiefer Sherwood leads all Vancouver Canucks players with nine goals on the season.

How Vancouver handles the Sherwood situation will be a topic of conversation leading up to the trade deadline. If the Canucks are not going to re-sign Sherwood, it may be best to move him, especially if high-draft picks are offered. Ultimately, Vancouver can not afford to lose yet another player for free in free agency, like they did with Pius Suter this past off-season.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Did The Canucks Make The Right Move In Trading Goaltender Artūrs Šilovs?

Canucks Tie Game Late But Fall 5-4 In Overtime To The Avalanche

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin Makes It Clear A Rebuild Is Not On The Horizon

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.