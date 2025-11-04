The Stats Behind Game #14: Canucks 5, Predators 4 (OT)

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 5–4 overtime win against the Nashville Predators.

Early on in the game, Vancouver took the lead in even-strength scoring chances for, putting up nine in the first period compared to Nashville’s seven. However, after that, it was all Nashville in regulation, who had 20 after three periods. The Canucks dominated in overtime, keeping possession throughout the extra frame and putting two scoring chances up on the Predators. By the end of the game, Nashville led in scoring chances by a lead of 20 to 15. Nashville also led in high-danger chances for, putting up nine against Vancouver’s six.

Vancouver was all over the place according to last night’s heat map, though most of their chances were taken a decent distance from the net. Their warmest position on the map was near the top of the faceoff dot. On the other hand, Nashville’s chances came predominantly from in front of Thatcher Demko, indicating that these issues that have persisted throughout the season still remain.

In his first game back from injury, Quinn Hughes had some good setups and looked as dynamic as usual when attempting to generate offence, which is backed up by analytics. While the defenceman finished the game with a 5-on-5 corsi-for of 40%, putting him at ninth on the team, he also placed fourth on Vancouver with 54.17% in all situations. He also put up an xGF% of 63.45% in all strengths, putting him third among the Canucks. Tom Willander finished the game with the highest value in this category with an impressive 76.44%.

With their road trip now over, the Canucks will head back to Vancouver to embark on a four-game homestand featuring games against the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, and Winnipeg Jets. Their next game will take place on Wednesday, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

