The Stats Behind Game #16: Canucks 4, Blue Jackets 3

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 4–3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Vancouver’s scoring chances-for summary during this game can be described as a linear progression. The Canucks put up five even-strength scoring chances-for during the first period but allowed seven. In the second period, Vancouver had nine scoring chances-for during the second period but let Columbus register 11. The script flipped in the third period, when the Canucks piled on 11 even-strength scoring chances-for and limited the Blue Jackets to only one.

The Canucks’ heat map from this game showed that they did a much better job of putting pucks on net, with the bulk of their chances coming in front of Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzļikins. They also registered a fair amount of chances directly in front of the net from the distance of the faceoff dot. Columbus also put shots in-tight on Kevin Lankinen while also piling a few on him from near the center of the faceoff dot.

Saturday was a strong night for Conor Garland, who placed first in a few categories for the Canucks. He had the highest overall corsi-for on the team with 60.87% and expected goals-for with 65.86%. As well, his line featuring Elias Pettersson and Evander Kane had the highest 5-on-5 corsi-for with 62.07%.

Vancouver is back at it tonight with a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, who took a commanding 9–1 win against the Edmonton Oilers last night. While tonight’s starter has not been confirmed yet, Thatcher Demko was spotted skating yesterday — something that Patrik Allvin made note of during his appearance on Sportsnet’s After Hours last night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Canucks’ Penalty Kill Goes Three-For-Three In 4–3 Win Against The Columbus Blue Jackets

Why A Matchup Against The Blue Jackets May Be Exactly What The Doctor Ordered For The Canucks

Who Is Playing Where? A Look At How Goaltending Injuries Have Impacted Every Level Of The Vancouver Canucks' Organization

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.