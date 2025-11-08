Why A Matchup Against The Blue Jackets May Be Exactly What The Doctor Ordered For The Canucks

The 2025-26 season has not been kind to the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver has dealt with constant injuries and has only had one multi-game win streak through 15 games. Things have gotten so bad that fans in the marketplace are starting to lose hope, with some online calling for a rebuild this year.

As for a concerning trend, that would be the Canucks problematic special teams. So far this season, Vancouver ranks 19th on the power play, while their penalty kill sits 31st. Luckily, the Canucks will have a great opportunity to get their special teams back on track on Saturday during their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Like Vancouver, Columbus has had a rough start when it comes to special teams success. The Blue Jackets' power play ranks 25th with a 16.1% efficiency rate while their penalty kill is 30th at 68.4%. Overall, Columbus has only scored five goals with the man advantage through 13 games, while their 12 goals against while shorthanded are tied for the eighth-most in the league.

In a long season, teams must find a way to capitalize on opportunities when they arise. Based on the upcoming schedule, Saturday's opportunity is one that the Canucks can not afford to waste. A good night on both the power play and penalty kill could be massive for Vancouver as they look to find some consitency early in the 2025-26 season.

The Canucks continue their four-game homestand on Saturday with a visit from the Blue Jackets. Last season, the two teams split their season series, with Vancouver going 1-0-1. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT from Rogers Arena.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Who Is Playing Where? A Look At How Goaltending Injuries Have Impacted Every Level Of The Vancouver Canucks' Organization

Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 13

How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 15 Games In

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.