The Stats Behind Game #18: Jets 5, Canucks 3

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Despite the loss, the Canucks were the better team at even strength on Tuesday in their matchup against the Jets. Vancouver won the even-strength scoring chances battle 34-18, while also holding a 14-10 advantage in even-strength high-danger scoring chances. Unfortunately, the penalty kill once again sank the Canucks as Winnipeg went two for four with the man advantage.

As for the heatmap, it shows how Vancouver struggled to protect their crease all night. The Canucks lost position battles in front of both Kevin Lankinen and Thatcher Demko, which resulted in multiple goals being scored off players' skates. As for the offensive zone, Vancouver did a good job getting bodies to the net front, but struggled to find the tying goal late against Connor Hellebuyck.

Looking at standouts, it was another impressive performance for Kiefer Sherwood. During his 15:04 of even-strength ice time, the Canucks held an 8-6 shots advantage while posting an even-strength xGF% of 80.49. Sherwood was dynamic in multiple ways as he scored a goal while leading the game with eight hits.

Lastly, Tom Willander had a strong game for Vancouver. The 20-year-old defender logged 14:19 at even strength and finished with an even strength xGF% of 74.00%. Willander was also credited with three blocked shots while the team held a 6-3 high-danger scoring chances advantage during his even-strength ice time.

The Canucks hit the road for three straight, starting with a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. Last season, Vancouver failed to secure a win against Carolina, losing both games to the Hurricanes. Puck drop for Friday is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

