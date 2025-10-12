The Stats Behind Game #2: Oilers 3, Canucks 1

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver's most recent 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

The Canucks struggled at both ends of the ice Saturday night against the Oilers. At even strength, Edmonton held a 25-17 scoring chances advantage while winning the high-danger scoring chances battle 10-5. Ultimately, it was a tough night on the analytics score board as Vancouver generated zero high-danger scoring chances at even strength during the third period.

As for the heatmap, it is a good illustration of how this game went. The Oilers crashed the net all night while the majority of the Canucks shots came from distance. In the end, Thatcher Demko was the reason this game stayed close as he was able to stop 13 of the 14 high-danger shots he faced.

Saturday really was the Demko show. He finished the night with at 4.89 expected goals against in all situation, with 26 of the 36 shots he faced registering as either high or medium danger. The best way to describe Demko's performance was that he stood on his head as he made 34 saves in the loss.

Lastly, Quinn Hughes was once again Vancouver's best skater. The Canucks captain logged 22:25 of even-strength ice time and led the team with an xGF% of 65.71. Hughes also made history Saturday as he became Vancouver's all-time points leader among defensemen with his 410th career point.

The Canucks return home for one game as they battle the St. Louis Blues on Monday afternoon. Last season, Vancouver went 1-0-2 against St. Louis, with their only win coming on the road. Game time is scheduled for 4:30 pm PT from Rogers Arena.

