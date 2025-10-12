BREAKING: Quinn Hughes Surpasses Edler, Breaks Canucks Franchise Record For Most Career Points By A Defenceman

After seasons of speculation of when it would happen, Quinn Hughes has officially broken the Vancouver Canucks’ franchise record for most career points by a defenceman. He surpassed Alex Edler’s record (409) with an assist on Brock Boeser's goal in Vancouver’s match against the Edmonton Oilers. Edler’s record was set in 925 games played. Hughes broke it in nearly 500 games less.

Hughes is coming off of a 2024–25 season that saw him score 16 goals and 60 assists in 68 games played. Now, he’ll kick off his sixth full NHL season — and third as the Canucks’ captain — with a brand-new record to add to his list of achievements.

The 2024–25 season was a big one for Hughes. On March 22, he hit 400 career points with an assist in Vancouver’s 5–3 loss to the New York Rangers. He broke another one of Edler’s records on December 1, tallying his 311th career NHL assist against the Detroit Red Wings. This set yet another franchise record, this time in assists by all Canucks defensemen. In November, he became the third-fastest defenseman in NHL history to hit 300 career assists, doing so in 376 games.

Having now broken two of Edler’s franchise records, Hughes can set his sights on a third one — most goals by a defenseman. As it stands, he is currently sixth in Canucks history with 59 goals in his career. To beat Edler’s record of 99, he’ll need to score 41 more. The next player he can leapfrog on this list is Doug Lidster, who scored 65 goals in 666 games played. It’s not unreasonable to think that Hughes could pass Lidster, and maybe even Sami Salo (74), by the end of next season.

