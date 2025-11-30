The Stats Behind Game #26: Kings 2, Canucks 1 (OT)

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Saturday's loss was the definition of low-event hockey. The Kings won the even-strength scoring chances battle 21-17 while also producing more even-strength high-danger scoring chances by a count of 7-4. Even the power plays struggled to create high-danger chances as the teams combined for two all game.

The heatmap from Saturday shows just how low-event this game was. Most of the shots came from distance, which little to no chances coming from right in front of the crease. Ultimately, both teams had strong defensive games which is why there were only three goals during regulation and overtime.

As for standouts, P.O Joseph had a strong night in limited action. During his 6:52 of even-strength ice time, the Canucks held 4-0 shots advantage while Joseph recorded an xGF% of 57.61. Joseph also came up with a big block and recorded a hit in his return to the lineup.

Lastly, Linus Karlsson put forth a strong performance from an analytics perspective. During his 9:54 of even-strength ice time, Vancouver won the shots battle 4-1 while Karlsson finished with an xGF% of 93.46. Karlsson continues to impress and is showing that he deserves to be an everyday player for the Canucks.

Vancouver will wrap up their four-game road trip on Tuesday as they visit the Colorado Avalanche. These two teams have already met this season, with the Avalanche picking up a 5-4 win in overtime. Game time is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT.

