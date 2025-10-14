The Stats Behind Game #3: Blues 5, Canucks 2

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver's most recent 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

The analytics for this game can best be divided into the first two periods and the third. St. Louis held a 26-14 even-strength scoring chances advantage during the first and second, while the Canucks won the third as they recorded 10 even-strength scoring chances compared to one against. The Blues also won the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle 15-9, with their most successful period being the second, where St. Louis recorded nine even-strength high-danger scoring chances.

The heatmap is a good indicator as to why the Blues picked up the win on Monday. St. Louis crashed the net all night, with all four of their non empty net goals being scored from right in front of Kevin Lankinen. Overall, Vancouver did not do a great job boxing out in front of their goaltender, as Lankinen ended up facing 14 high-danger shots during the game.

Looking at forward lines, the trio of Arshdeep Bains, Aatu Räty and Kiefer Sherwood were impressive all night. The Canucks fourth line played 10:05 together and finished the night with an xGF% of 79.11. This line also produced Vancouver's only even-strength goal of the game, with the goal reading Sherwood from Räty and Bains.

Lastly, the trio of Evander Kane, Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland were impressive in limited minutes. During their 3:15 together, the Canucks held a 5-1 shots advantage and finished with an xGF% of 86.81. Based on their play against the Blues, this trio could start together during Vancouver's next game.

The Canucks hit the road for five straight, starting with a matchup against the Dallas Stars. The Stars have started the season 2-0-0 and have scored at least five goals in each of their games. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 pm PT from the American Airlines Center and can be viewed on Sportsnet.

