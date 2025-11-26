Tolopilo Starts, Bains Draws Back In As Canucks Take On The Ducks

The Vancouver Canucks will be making some lineup changes for their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks. Starting with goaltending, Nikita Tolopilo is expected to get his first start of the season. Tolopilo was recently called up and is projected to get multiple starts on this four-game road trip as Kevin Lankinen did not travel due to personal reasons.

As for the forwards, Arshdeep Bains will draw back in and is projected to play on the first line with Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson. Bains has been a healthy scratch for the last five games, with his last appearance coming on November 11. So far this season, Bains has three points in 18 games and is averaging 9:31 a night.

Lastly, Vancouver appears to be making some changes on the blue line. Defenceman Elias Pettersson was seen on a pairing with Tyler Myers at morning skate, while Marcus Pettersson was skating with Tom Willander. As for the Canucks top pair, that is projected to be Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek.

Vancouver heads to California, starting with a matchup against the Ducks. Last season, the Canucks won the season series in impressive fashion, taking three of the four games. Puck drop is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 pm PT.